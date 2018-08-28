Air Force fans drawn to throwback linebackers may soon find a new favorite in Kyle Johnson.
The junior sat down with Colorado Springs media Tuesday and came across as the exact mince-no-words, all-business type many might expect from the position.
Excited for the opener?
“Very excited,” Johnson said with a lightning-quick pace. “I haven’t played on the defensive side in a good minute, I’m excited to show what I can do.”
Want to reflect on the recruiting process that brought you to Air Force?
“It was a long time ago,” he said. “I just know I’m really happy to be here.”
Has he thought about what Saturday might be like, starting for the defense at Falcon Stadium?
“I don’t want to think about it, I just want to prepare,” he said, explaining why going through the steps of preparation — practice, film, routine — will allow for a seamless transition to game day and take emotion out of the equation.
This is not to suggest Johnson was anything but gracious, even funny, jokingly asking the television reporters how he looked before the cameras began rolling. But he gives off a palpable vibe that, wherever he is, he’s there for a purpose.
“Kyle has very good quickness. He is strong. He is instinctive,” coach Troy Calhoun said. “He does like to play. Just every single day, his focus and his drive and his intensity … it will be good to him to really play at that spot in a game.”
Yes, that’s the final piece. Johnson has proven through spring and fall practice that he’s an obvious choice to start, but the Falcons haven’t yet seen him in a game setting. That will come against Stony Brook on Saturday, as Johnson, a junior, and Brody Bagnall, a senior, step in at the linebacker positions filled by graduates Grant Ross and Jack Flor for much of the past two seasons.
“I’m anxious to see him play,” linebackers coach Ron Vanderlinden said. “He’s done well. I’m anxious.”
Vanderlinden is also confident. Entering his fifth season at Air Force, the veteran assistant has been around long enough that even with upperclassmen he can recall identifying them, and pursuing them, early in the recruiting process.
He has long seen Johnson as a linebacker who “just has it.” But it’s helped that he’s been there to nurture the development process in him.
“I think it does because you’ve seen them right from inception,” Vanderlinden said. “Plus, you’re working with those freshmen every day. Coach Calhoun’s got a great freshman development program. So you’re coaching them from the freshman year on, developing them. So, absolutely. You’re pulling for them. I’m excited to see Blake (Daley, the top backup) and Bags and Kyle play.”
Johnson, a management major, hopes to run a business one day. It’s a safe bet that operation will run efficiently and aggressively, and that’s what Johnson is hoping to bring to a Falcons’ defense that is seeking improvement after allowing a national-worst 5.93 yards per carry in 2017.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who really have a nose for the ball,” Johnson said.
“They’re very aggressive with the way they play and their mannerisms. I’m really excited to see how that all comes together when we’re full speed.”
It’s hard to imagine Johnson at anything other than full speed.