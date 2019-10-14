Air Force's next home game has drawn the dreaded 8:15 p.m. kickoff start, it was announced Monday.

The Falcons and Utah State will take the late time slot and play on ESPN2 in the Oct. 26 matchup.

Kickoff times for games selected for network broadcasts are out of the hands of host schools and are a tradeoff school accept for being part of conferences. In the past, games picked for ESPN or ESPN2 broadcasts brought bonus money, but the Mountain West has ceased that process.

This will mark consecutive late-night starts for the Falcons, who play at 9 p.m. Mountain Time this week at Hawaii.

Air Force hasn't played an early afternoon home game since the opener against Colgate on Aug. 31. It's other home games this season were a 6 p.m. Friday game against San Jose State and a 5 p.m. Saturday contest this past Saturday against Fresno State.

The Falcons, who are 3-0 at home this season, will return to their desired early Saturday games for the remainder of the home slate -- hosting Army at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 and Wyoming at noon on Nov. 30.

The lone remaining game without an assigned start time is the Nov. 16 game at Colorado State, which is under control of the ESPN networks.

The Aggies (3-2, 2-0 Mountain West) and Falcons (4-2, 2-1) are 3-3 against each other in the all-time series, and the past four matchups have been decided by 10 or fewer points.

