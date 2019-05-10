Air Force safety Garrett Kauppila has been named to the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee, the organization announced Friday.
Members of the committee will be asked to participate in quarterly teleconferences and provide feedback on various issues.
Kauppila, who will graduate in December, is one of two from the Mountain West who will serve on the committee.
“It is an absolute honor and privilege to represent the Air Force Academy as well as the Mountain West Conference on the NCAA Football Oversight Committee,” he said in a press release. “As a member of the committee, my sole intentions are to provide a voice of reason and pursue innovative change that takes into account the needs and desires of student-athletes. Specifically, I intend on representing my teammates and ensuring that their ideas and perspectives are heard and considered at the highest level. I am confident that the formation of this committee will result in the progression of both college football and the lives of student-athletes around the nation.”
Kauppila was named a first-team Academic All-American this past year, the first such honor for a Falcons player since 2004.