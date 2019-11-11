Turns out, Cole Fagan’s Thanksgiving feast against Colorado State last year was merely an appetizer for Air Force fullbacks.
Fagan ran for 260 yards, setting a program record for the position, in that 27-19 victory in the season finale. It turned out to be Fagan’s finale, too. A few months later Air Force removed him from the team as he faced cocaine charges. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 days in jail.
The thing is, as the Falcons (7-2, 4-1 Mountain West) prepare to face the Rams (4-5, 3-2) again, the position has grown even more productive for Air Force this season.
Last year, as Fagan ran for 997 yards, Air Force fullbacks ran for 1,428 yards (119 per game), accounting for 41.9% of the team’s rushing output.
This year, Falcons fullbacks are at 1,444 yards (160.4 per game) and make up 49.7% of the team’s ground attack.
This would seem to be a surprise.
“Not at all,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said.
Calhoun said he knew the team was deep enough at that position, particularly with seniors Taven Birdow and Christian Mallard returning.
Birdow has rushed for 563 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Mallard has run 22 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns.
That pair is on track for 936 yards — nearly matching Fagan — and the seven touchdowns between Birdow and Mallard equal Fagan’s from 2019.
And then there’s Timothy (Duval) Jackson.
The sophomore has rushed for 100-plus yards in four straight games, a first for an Air Force fullback, and his 661 rushing yards rank second to tailback Kade Remsberg’s team-leading 677.
“Duval, don’t even get me started on him,” senior receiver Geraud Sanders said. “He’s going to be a serious guy for us, as he already is. … He’ll help us win a lot of games in the future.”
Air Force fullbacks are averaging 185 yards during a four-game winning streak, and the offense as a whole is averaging 367 rushing yards during that span. To place that number in context, consider Navy is leading the nation with 358 rushing yards per game this season, and only the Midshipmen and Air Force (323) are over 300 yards per game.
Colorado State hasn’t forgotten what Air Force fullbacks can do. The Falcons have averaged 430 rushing yards during a three-game winning streak over the Rams, with fullbacks averaging 188 yards in those games.
“That’s something you have nightmares about,” Rams junior defensive end Manny Jones said. “It’s so simple, but at the same time if one person is off it can ruin the whole scheme. Fixing that, those little tendencies and errors can change the whole game.
“I just feel like as a defense as a whole we just weren’t clicking (last year). We just weren’t on the same page.”
The Rams rank 111th nationally in rushing defense this season, giving up 204.4 yards per game.
“It’s frustrating,” Colorado State coach Mike Bobo said. “What can we do to stop them? It’s about getting a couple stops and scoring when we get those stops.”
But Air Force has shown it’s difficult to stop the fullback, no matter who happens to be lining up there.