The 1998 Air Force football team will enter the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame on Tuesday, celebrating a time for service academy sports that feels ever distant.
That team – coached by Fisher DeBerry, quarterbacked by Blane Morgan and featuring future Super Bowl participant Bryce Fisher on defense – went 12-1 and finished No. 13 in the final Associated Press poll after downing Washington 45-25 in the Oahu Bowl.
By any measure, it was the best service academy team in the past 30 years. The squad’s lone loss was a 35-34 setback to future Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson and TCU on Sept. 26. They shut out Wake Forest 42-0 in the opener, trounced Army and Navy by a combined score of 84-14. In the WAC championship game, Morgan limped through a sprained ankle to come off the bench and throw a 59-yard touchdown pass to Matt Farmer late in the fourth quarter to beat BYU 20-13.
That ’98 squad was the lone service academy squad since 1985 to finish in the top 15.
Such accolades didn’t used to be so uncommon.
In the 1980s, Air Force finished in the top 13 twice. Navy had a pair of top-four teams in the 1960s.
And before that, it was expected. The Falcons were unbeaten and ranked No. 6 in 1958. Army had two national titles in the 1950s along with two No. 2 finishes and Navy was a nine-time top-20 team in the 1940s and ‘50s.
It has slowed drastically since 1998, which happened to be the year the Bowl Championship Series was introduced.
“The economics are drastically different,” said Air Force coach Troy Calhoun, who later hired several members of that 1998 team – including Morgan, Mike Thiessen and Jemal Singleton – to his staff at the academy. “Just because of the dollars, the windfall that came about because of the BCS. I think there’s no doubt.”
Calhoun also points to the ever-growing disparity in conference television contracts that has placed non-Power Five programs, including the three service academies, at a disadvantage.
Only Navy’s 2015 team, which ended the year ranked No. 18, has finished in the Top 25 this decade among the academies.
The ’98 team will enter the Hall of Fame at a ceremony at The Broadmoor World Arena at 5 p.m. on Tuesday as part of a class that includes Super Bowl champion and Sierra High School graduate Aaron Smith and Nobuhiro “Monster” Tajima, the legendary Japanese driver who long dominated The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.
The 1958, 1982-83 and 1985 Falcons’ teams have already been enshrined. The Colorado Springs community will raise a toast to another squad, uncertain of when in this hyper-competitive world of college football another worthy honoree may eventually emerge.