Demani Hansford takes the big-picture approach to everything, which has come in handy as he’s patiently awaited his chance to see playing time for Air Force.
On Saturday, the defensive back will be among the players looking to elevate their stock as the Air Force plays its spring scrimmage at Falcon Stadium from 10 to 11:30 a.m. It is free and open to the public.
If playing time was Hansford’s only concern, he wouldn’t be here.
Coming out of high school, the speedy Hansford – a high school hurdles champion in the District of Columbia who has run a 4.38-second 40-yard dash – held offers from Nevada, Yale and Air Force.
With education being the priority, it came down to the academy or the Ivy League.
He knew his chances of playing were better at Yale, but Air Force offered a higher level and better competition.
“The big picture was always my biggest thing,” Hansford said. “It was bigger than football. I wanted to set myself up for a career. I made a checklist, and this came out better.”
Hansford, who will be a senior next year, is majoring in systems engineering with a civil engineering focus. His goal is to be pilot, and he’d like to fly C-17s or C-130s, the bigger aircraft that come with deployment schedules that would be more conducive to family life and also be more transferable to the commercial world.
He’s thought it all through.
That approach helped him as he moved from cornerback to safety as junior, where he opened spring practice as a potential starter and has since moved back to corner. He was stuck behind an all-conference player in Jeremy Fejedelem last year and is now battling young defensive backs like Trey Taylor or a crowd at safety with David Eure and James Jones IV among those competing to start opposite of Tre’ Bugg.
“I’ve just watched Grant Theil,” Hansford said. “He was kind of in my situation, so I learned from his work ethic and how he treated everybody.”
Mention Hanford to his defensive teammates, and one thing stands out – his athletic ability.
Bugg and linebacker Demonte Meeks called him a “freak,” and one of the best athletes they’ve ever encountered.
“He was blessed with really good DNA,” defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said. “He can go sideline to sideline, make a lot of plays. What’s awesome about him, too, he’s into it. As far as the meeting room, spending time after practice, trying to work on his craft. He understands that with his lack of experience, he’s really got to take advantage of spring practice.”
Air Force has produced plenty of examples of players who had to wait until their senior season to earn regular playing time and seized it. Last year receiver Ben Waters was an example. Others in recent years have included linebacker Jordan Pierce, quarterback Karson Roberts and tailback Anthony LaCoste.
Much of that has been predicated on the right approach, and by all accounts that is what Hansford brings.
“Great attitude,” coach Troy Calhoun said. “One of those guys who never has a bad day. He’s one where the lights are always on in his eyes. Just a great, great young man. The energy he has and the way he’s able to communicate with others, just a first-class human being.”