Different forms of the same word surfaced, repeatedly, in five interviews conducted separately with five Air Force defenders.
“Aggressive.” “Aggressively.” “Aggression.”
Brody Bagnall, Kyle Johnson, Dailen Sutton, Kyle Floyd and Jeremy Fejedelem all said it.
Now, can they bring it?
The Falcons open the season on Saturday as Stony Brook — fresh off a 10-win season and FCS playoff appearance — visits for a noon game broadcast on Facebook Live. The Seawolves ran for more than 2,000 yards last year and figure to provide a challenge for an Air Force defense that didn’t respond well to its tests on the ground a year ago, giving up a worst-in-the-nation 5.93 yards per carry.
“I feel like we’re going to be better,” linebackers coach Ron Vanderlinden said. “And we need to be.”
How?
“It’s hard to say. I think we are.”
So it comes back to aggression, which is hardly a unique approach. There likely is not a defense in the nation that’s not planning to play more aggressively and create more turnovers this year. No, what makes this approach potentially promising for Air Force is that it just might have the players in place to make it happen.
Kyle Floyd has moved from safety to spur linebacker, where he’ll line up closer to the ball and at times act as a pass-rushing outside linebacker. It’s a change relished by the 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior, impatient by nature as one of six siblings.
“I’m attacking instead of waiting to fill a spot,” Floyd said. “I’m the one they have to block. I like that.”
Dailen Sutton, a senior who has long waited for a chance to start, is bringing his 6-1 frame to cornerback, which will allow him to go up and challenge receivers.
“The height thing is huge,” he said. “A lot of times we go up against some of these Mountain West receivers and a lot of them are big dudes. They love throwing that boundary and field fade where it’s just a tossup. Whereas a shorter defensive back might struggle to get up there and match with that length, it really helps on my side to be a lot taller.”
Up front, Air Force figures to improve as players have grown more experienced and, thanks to some leniency in physical testing policies, stronger.
Defensive lineman Jordan Jackson (6-5, 280) and outside linebacker Lakota Wills (6-3, 235) were thrown into the mix as freshmen last year. Now they are looked upon as veteran leaders and are the rare Air Force players who would pass the eyeball test anywhere. Mosese Fifita was mostly a peculiarity last year as the first Air Force player over 300 pounds. Now he’s an experienced 330-pound beast who has moved into the starting lineup at noseguard. Micah Capra returns as a fixture on the line, and the three second-string linemen — Ryan Darby, Cody Gessler and Danny Highland — are all seniors, a rare luxury.
At safety, Garrett Kauppila returns after a breakout season last year was cut short by a collarbone injury. Air Force has been its best defensively under coach Troy Calhoun with a star at safety — think Jon Davis or Weston Steelhammer — and the 6-2, 205-pound Kauppila could fit that mold.
The inside linebacker spots are the most inexperienced on the defense, which of course brings uncertainty. Kyle Johnson describes his counterpart Brody Bagnall as being so smart that he routinely corrects his teammates and coaches during film sessions. “His football IQ is incredible.” Bagnall describes Johnson as being “crazy athletic.”
It seems like a formidable combination. At least in theory.
“You hope, but a game is so fast,” Vanderlinden said. “It’s violent tackling. It’s different. I’m anxious to see them play.”
No one is more eager than the players themselves, some of whom left something to prove with last year’s disappointing season that saw them rank 101st in scoring defense, 117th in rushing defense, 119th in turnover margin and 129th in sacks. The others are ready to jump into the mix, excited to see how they might improve the situation.
It didn’t help that, without a bowl game for just the second time in the past 11 years, Air Force had an extra month to let all of this stew.
The wait ends Saturday, with a test Air Force plans to tackle. Aggressively.