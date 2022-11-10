Though Matt and Brandon Koch are separated by four years, one might mistake them for twins.

They are both around 6 feet tall and look similar. They both grew up playing defenseman from their youth careers to their college careers. And they both are Air Force cadets.

But perhaps most notable of all, they’ve achieved similar success for Air Force hockey.

Matt graduated in the spring of 2019, a semester before Brandon joined the program. He played in 131 games during his four years at the Academy, recording 54 assists and 66 points.

A senior, Brandon has played in 95 games, scoring 61 points. In the 2022-23 season, Koch has tallied three goals and five assists.

“As most people would say, if you’ve seen me play, you’ve seen him play,” Brandon Koch said.

Blood, sweat and plenty of tears

Unsurprisingly, their similarities stem from growing up in the same household.

Matt, as the older brother, got the first swing at hockey — and it didn’t go well. As a 5-year-old, Matt cried after many of his youth hockey practices and games, forcing him to temporarily abandon the sport.

But it didn’t take him long to get back into it. Matt played a year later and loved it.

Seeing this, their parents put Brandon into skates when he was 2. They figured this would help the younger brother avoid some of the tears Matt shed early on.

And from there, the brothers’ love for hockey took off.

Being four years apart, Matt and Brandon never played on the same team together, but they still found ways to share their passion for the game.

Brandon and Matt had a pond in their backyard growing up, and thanks to Minnesota’s chilly climate — ponds are frozen for several months a year — they skated on it often. That was a common venue for their unofficial games.

And when they moved houses later in their childhoods, their new basement wasn’t yet finished with carpet. The floors were temporarily finished with cement, creating an ideal surface for indoor hockey.

While Matt shed more tears in his first year on the ice, Brandon’s flowed on these unofficial venues.

“Some of those came out outdoors and at our new house,” Brandon Koch admitted. “We put a lot of holes in the wall and maybe broke a window.”

Falcon phenoms

After giving each other countless beatings on the pond and in their basement, the brothers both put together strong careers in high school, each earning a scholarship at Air Force.

As one of the Falcons’ top defensemen from 2015-2019, Matt helped them win two AHA tournament titles and reach two NCAA Tournament Elite Eights.

Despite an illustrious career at the Academy and only a few months separating their college careers, Matt didn’t give his younger brother much advice before joining the program.

“I really tried to stay away from biasing his opinions,” Matt Koch said.

That didn’t stall Brandon’s production.

He has scored points in four of the Falcons’ 10 games this year. In a defense corps that has been decimated with injuries in the early season, Koch has helped keep the unit strong.

Now established into the program, Brandon has gotten plenty of tips from his older brother. Matt watches all of Air Force’s games when he’s able to and often gives Brandon advice from afar.

“I try to send him one or two things to work on every week,” Matt said.

Brandon added, “He’s always a call or text away when I need him.”

Not only are Matt and Brandon similar people, they play similar styles. Even as defensemen, they are both strong on the offensive end.

Matt admitted that Brandon is likely a better goal scorer but he may have a leg up in certain areas on the defensive end.

But still, they’re more similar than not.

“I think our hockey IQ sets us apart from other players and we’re able to use that to our advantage,” Brandon Koch said. “We never put up a ton of goals but we’re able to see the ice well, run power plays and distribute the puck well.”

Seeing the legacy Matt left behind at Air Force, the Falcons’ coaching staff is more than happy to have the next generation of the Koch family.

“They have a lot of great similarities,” associate coach Joe Doyle said. “They’re wonderful teammates. They’re highly intelligent hockey players. What that translates to is they do some really fascinating things at the offensive blue line.”

Brandon still has at least 24 games to expand on the Kochs’ footprint on the program. The senior has lofty goals, both individually and as a member of Air Force’s team.

But regardless of how many more points he records, how many more games the Falcons win or anything else, the Koch brothers have already made a mark on the program for eight years in a row.