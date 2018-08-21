It was a contract holdout, Arion Worthman joked.
The Air Force quarterback had a little fun with the secrecy surrounding his absence from Saturday’s scrimmage, but revealed it was just a sickness that kept him away.
“I’m good. I feel a lot better now, a lot better,” the senior said. “They didn’t diagnose me with anything specifically, they just gave me some meds. It wasn’t strep, they tested for that. I’m not sure what it was.”
Worthman and sophomore Donald Hammond III, who also didn’t participate on Saturday, ran through Tuesday’s practice as normal. But in a bizarre twist, junior Isaiah Sanders – the only one of the team’s top three quarterbacks to appear Saturday – was out of practice and wore a walking boot on his left foot.
“Yea, how ‘bout that?” quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen said. “We play the ones that are healthy.”
And on the topic of health, the Falcons are assembling their full offensive arsenal. Slotback Ronald Cleveland, tailback Nolan Eriksen and left tackle Scott Hattok are all back in practice with less than two weeks remaining before the Sept. 1 opener against Stony Book at Falcon Stadium.
“They’ve got three and a half weeks to make up of fundamentals and speed and conditioning and game shape and ball-handling and assignments and a lot of reps that have been missed,” Thiessen said. “But we’ll get there.”
Cleveland, a contributor for the past two years, has picked up right where he left off, making multiple big plays in Saturday’s scrimmage and again on Tuesday.
Eriksen and Hattok each played in 10 games, starting once apiece, as sophomores last year and now resume their battles on a crowded depth chart.
“I’m good to go,” said Eriksen, the lone tailback with significant experience after running 40 times for 228 yards and a touchdown last year. “I’m back into it. I’m a little rusty right now, but I should be good to go for Week 1, hopefully.”
Eriksen tore his labrum during a drill in spring practice, had surgery in March and snuck in ahead of the expected six-month window of recovery time. He returns a bit thicker in the chest than he was last year, which he credits to a training regimen he learned while adding weight after wrestling seasons in high school.
“Just lift a lot and eat a lot,” he said. “That’s all you have to do, really. So I did that for a couple months.”
With players returning from injury, the decisions will be no easier on Air Force’s offensive coaches as they sort through multiple spots that are no more certain now than they were when practice began earlier this month.
“It might not be an 11 that go out and play every snap,” Thiessen said. “It might be one of those years where we’ve got a lot of guys who are playing. Because they’re good enough.”