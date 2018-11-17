LARAMIE, Wyo. – The snow hasn’t let up, and neither has Air Force’s offense.
The Falcons lead Wyoming 17-14 at the half in frigid conditions at War Memorial Stadium, where the wind chill at kickoff made it feel like 4 degrees and where a steadily falling snow now has the field completely covered in white and footprints.
The Falcons have had three possessions (not counting a brief kneel-down drive after a turnover before halftime) and have used those for scoring drives that encompassed nine plays/75 yards/3:59, 12 plays/75 yards/6:02 and 19 plays/81 yards/10:12.
Wyoming stayed right with the Falcons early, despite losing starting quarterback Sean Chambers to an apparent leg/foot injury. The Cowboys scored touchdowns on 75-yard drives on each of their first two possessions before a punt and turnover on their final two chances.
Air Force will get the ball first in the second half.
Air Force leads 229-184 in total yards, with 219 coming on the ground. Tailback Kade Remsberg leads with 98 rushing yards on 15 carries and fullback Cole Fagan has 83 yards on 10 attempts.
Time of possession favors Air Force 21:13 to 8:47.
Donald Hammond III and Fagan have scored the touchdowns for Air Force on short runs and Jake Koehnke added a 27-yard field goal.
Both teams entered this game at 4-6, 2-4 Mountain West and need a victory to remain in the hunt for bowl eligibility.