Strange leadup, strange atmosphere, strange game.
But it all worked out for Air Force in a 28-0 victory over New Mexico in an empty Falcon Stadium, as cadets were kept away because of COVID-19 concerns.
The Falcons stormed ahead by three touchdowns in a dominant first half, survived three third-quarter turnovers on their side of the field unscathed, then pulled away behind rumbling sophomore Brad Roberts in the fourth quarter.
New Mexico missed four field goals. Air Force fumbled four times in an eight-play stretch.
Yep, strange all the way around. But how could it not have been? The Lobos were playing in their fourth state in as many weeks. The team is living in Las Vegas, forced out of New Mexico by coronavirus protocols. The Falcons were playing for the first time in three weeks because of a pair of interruptions on the schedule from a spike in COVID-19 numbers.
On top of all this came a gameday announcement that cadets couldn’t attend the game. Their attendance was mandatory in the home opener against Navy. It was voluntary in the second home game. And now it has been forbidden for health and safety reasons.
Against this bizarre backdrop, the Falcons came out of their layoff fiery. The Falcons first three drives covered 86, 72 and 66 yards and each ended with touchdowns. Quarterback Haaziq Daniels completed his first three pass attempts, all in third-and-long situations, and all for first downs. The rushing attack was dominant despite a late scratch of leading rusher, fullback Timothy Jackson. Roberts ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries.
New Mexico finally got its first stop near the end of the half and tried its first field goal, a 51-yarder that Air Force’s Michael Purcell got a hand on for a block.
More of that followed. The Lobos missed three more field goals, preventing them from capitalizing as the Falcons lost fumbles from Daniels, fullback Matthew Murla and tailback Joshua Stoner in plays that helped New Mexico start drives the Air Force 30-, 20- and 23-yard lines. On two of those drives they moved backward. All ended with missed kicks.
Air Force safety Corvan Taylor thwarted a final New Mexico threat with an interception at the goal-line, his second pick of the season.
This was just the second career game for Roberts, who ran for 103 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown in his debut against Navy. He was not available for the next two games.
Air Force (2-2, 1-2 Mountain West) coach Troy Calhoun earned his 100th victory. The 1989 Air Force graduate owns a career record of 100-71, all with the Falcons.
New Mexico (0-4, 0-4), led by first-year coach Danny Gonzalez, has lost 13 consecutive games.