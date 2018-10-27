Air Force’s defense gathered on more than one occasion Saturday night to reiterate the common, desperate goal.
“We emphasized so many times,” linebacker Brody Bagnall said. “‘We’ve got to get one for the offense. We’ve got to get the ball out. We’ve got to get an interception. We’ve got to get a stop.’”
The turnover never happened. The stops were too infrequent and what was for the most part a splendid offensive showing against Boise State was squandered in a 48-38 loss at Falcon Stadium on Saturday night.
“They played well,” coach Troy Calhoun said. “They had a lot to do with it. We’re going to credit the opponent, as we should.”
Boise State’s four-year starting quarterback Brett Rypien closed with his second straight victory over Air Force (3-5, 1-4 Mountain West) after losing his first two, and he did it in style. Rypien completed 20-of-34 passes for 399 yards and five touchdowns.
Two of his scores in particular were backbreakers.
He connected with CT Thomas for a 35-yard score on fourth and 10 with 5 seconds left in the half to send a game dominated by offenses into the locker room tied 28-28.
Then, after Air Force scored on a Kade Remsberg reception with 5:24 remaining, Rypien went deep to John Hightower for a 61-yard touchdown pass. Most teams would have been content to make Air Force burn its timeouts and milk the clock. Rypien and the Broncos (6-2, 4-1) went for the exclamation point.
“This is huge,” said Boise State coach Bryan Harsin, who was 0-2 in previous visits to Air Force. “We talked about just finding a way. We hadn’t done it. My hats off to the 2018 Broncos. They are the team that got it done.”
Harsin said he doesn’t typically award a game ball to players, but he did tonight for the entire squad for winning at Falcon Stadium.
Air Force left feeling it left opportunities out there.
On several occasions the blitz arrived just a split-second too late. The offense scored touchdowns on four of five first-half drives, but then scored just 10 points in the second half.
Quarterback Isaiah Sanders was again solid after receiving conference player of the week honors for his performance last week.
Sanders went 10-of-15 passing for 210 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a team-high 97 yards and a touchdown.
Air Force ran the ball 26 times in the second half, with Sanders keeping on 15 of those plays.