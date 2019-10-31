An overlooked aspect of Air Force’s recent surge has been the amount of lineup shifting on offense.

Sure, nobody missed third-string quarterback Michael Schmidt’s performance at Hawaii or the split time at fullback between sophomore Timothy Jackson and senior Taven Birdow. But on the offensive line, there’s been even more shuffling.

Center Conner Vikupitz moved to right guard after injuries to Kyle Krepsz and Colin Marquez. Chris Mitchell then replaced him. Mitchell left with an injury late in the 31-7 victory over Utah State, so there’s a chance Vikupitz will move back to center and someone like 300-pound sophomore Isaac Cochran could break into the lineup. Left tackle Parker Ferguson moved over to see time at left guard during the last game, with Adam Jewell coming in at tackle.

Yet with all the injuries and moving around, Air Force (6-2) has averaged 380.3 rushing yards over its three-game winning streak.

“To me it’s been a little bit hectic,” Vikupitz said. “I think we’ve done a good job of adapting and playing the best we can.”

During August, Air Force spends some time cross training on the offensive line; sending players to spots they don’t often play. Vikupitz said having that base of knowledge of different spots has eased the transition.

The preparation for Fresno State – the start of the winning streak and when many of the shifts took place – was the craziest part, Vikupitz said. Since then, they’ve quickly settled in.

“Now it is just fine-tuning those little details and how we’re going to play against different defensive fronts,” the senior said.

Coach Troy Calhoun gave credit to his offensive line coach for having the players ready to move to different positions.

“Those guys are obviously tremendously coached,” Calhoun said. “There’s just nobody better at doing it than Steed Lobotzke, and there are guys who take a lot of pride in their approach.”

Added slot receiver Ben Waters, “Our O-line is unbelievable. When you look across the board at the depth that they have and the size that they have, which is not normally our biggest strong suit. They’re just unbelievable. Constantly, every time we watch film, they’re putting a guy on the ground. That’s a huge factor.”

It will have to be a big factor this week. Air Force has scored just 14 points over the past two meetings with Army (3-5), rushing for an average of 108 yards in those games.

Count Utah State coach Gary Anderson among those finding it difficult to envision this year’s Air Force team being held to that kind of production the week after it ran for 448 yards against his Aggies.

“When Air Force has really good players and they play with the scheme they’re playing with it’s very, very difficult to deal with,” Anderson said.

And, it seems, the Falcons have no shortage of good players this year.

