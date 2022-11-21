The world of basketball science is asking Joe Scott to make a cake without eggs and flour.
Missing both Lucas Moerman and Nikc Jackson on Monday, Air Force made its own version of a dessert, topping USC-Upstate 83-56 as part of the two-game, Collegiate Hoops Roadshow.
The former is out for the year after a left shoulder injury required surgery, and the latter due to health and safety protocols.
Without them, freshman Corbin Green started for the Falcons in his first action for the team, and collegiate basketball altogether. Sophomore Beau Becker, too, was asked to step up for his first time as a Falcon alongside mainstay Camden Vander Zwaag who was tasked with playing big in small-ball lineups.
Green finished with 17 points and helped lead the Air Force charge in rebounding with 12 boards as part of the Falcons' 44-22 advantage. He's the first Falcon to record a double-double in his inaugural freshman start since Tom Bellairs on Dec. 30, 1999, against Dartmouth (10 points and 18 rebounds). He nearly become just the second player to record a triple-double in program history but fell short with six assists.
Vander Zwaag chipped in a career-high 20 points.
"My teammates were cheering me on and getting me through it," Green said. "I just wanted to go out and play and execute the offense."
With Moerman out, coach Joe Scott implored his veterans to step up around Green. Jake Heidbreder multiplied Vander Zwaag's aid with 16 points of his own.
In turn, Scott's offense put up the highest total in his career leading the Falcons. His previous high was 77 points against New Mexico last year. Even further back, in 2020, was the last time Air Force passed the 80-point mark.
"I knew it would be important for the guys around (Corbin) to play well," Scott said. "This is college basketball. The day is going to come when guys are called upon, and any amount of time they've (had doubts) will get in the way when their number is called.
"This is the team we're trying to build."
Air Force will play the second leg of the roadshow Wednesday when it hosts Mississippi Valley State at 4 p.m.