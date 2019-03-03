An honest-to-goodness, big-time college basketball game will be played at the Air Force Academy late Tuesday night.
The Falcons – riding their first three-game winning streak in the Mountain West in six years – are brimming with confidence for the contest that will be shown nationally on ESPN2.
“We’re not afraid of Nevada coming into our house at all,” junior Lavelle Scottie said. “We can get any team.”
The No. 12 Wolf Pack (a ranking sure to take a hit Monday following a road loss at Utah State on Saturday) are scuffling a bit after dropping two of their last four, and they are awaiting a Mountain West review of the postgame situation in Logan, Utah, that included a court-storm by Aggies fans and Nevada senior Jordan Caroline breaking the glass on a fire extinguisher case.
Should Caroline, a top-five player in the conference, face a suspension, that would obviously change the dynamic of Tuesday’s 9 p.m. game between the Falcons and a Nevada (26-3, 13-3 Mountain West) team that returned intact after a run to the Sweet Sixteen a year ago.
But even with both sides at full strength, this could be interesting.
Nevada didn’t take the lead for good until launching an 11-0 run with 10:23 remaining in the first meeting in Reno on Jan. 19, a game the Wolf Pack eventually won 67-52.
“We hung with them,” Scottie said. “That goes to show we can hang with anybody. I’ve been preaching that for a long time. It doesn’t matter who you are. You can be the No. 1 team in the nation and we’re going to give you a fight. That’s our new identity. We’re going to give every team a fight.”
The Falcons, who have been demonstrably worse on the road, managed to lead for most of the first 30 minutes despite numbers that it has seemingly grown past while winning 6 of 10 since then.
Ryan Swan fouled out in just 17 minutes for Air Force in that game, scoring seven points. Caleb Morris didn’t score. Point guard A.J. Walker had just one assist and two turnovers in 21 minutes.
Swan has averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds in his past six games without committing more than three fouls. Morris has averaged 13.3 points in the past three games, emerging as a key additional scorer. Walker has dished out 14 assists vs. one turnover in the past two games as he has grown into his role as caretaker and distributor near the end of his freshman campaign.
The Falcons turned it over 21 times in that meeting. They’ve averaged less than 10 turnovers over their past five games.
They were outrebounded 39-31. In their past five games they’ve been outrebounded just once.
And, of course, there’s Scottie, who has averaged 23.3 points over his past six games. He had 15 points at Nevada, and at that point hadn’t scored more than 20 points in a game this season.
But then again, Nevada is the kind of long, physical opponent that can make Air Force revert to its past difficulties. The rankings certainly suggest this is a mismatch. Nevada remains No. 18 in ESPN’s College Basketball Ratings Index and No. 19 according to Real-Time RPI. Air Force is No. 279 and 214 in those polls.
Nevada’s rankings indicate its status as a shoe-in for the NCAA Tournament is not in jeopardy, though social media conversations among the team’s fans wonder if that would change with a loss to San Diego State this week and an early exit in the Mountain West Tournament.
Nowhere was it suggested they could fall on Tuesday night.
“We kind of want them to think this is going to be a cakewalk, then we’re going to surprise and shock them,” said Scottie, whose team has beaten teams currently sitting Nos. 3, 4 and 5 in the Mountain West, but lacks anything like the Wolf Pack on its mantle.
Air Force (13-15, 8-8) still has something to play for as well. It would need wins against Nevada and at Boise State, along with a UNLV loss at Colorado State, to have a shot at the No. 5 seed and a bye in the first round of the conference tournament. It is also trying to protect the No. 6 seed it currently holds by one game over Colorado State. Going to Las Vegas as the No. 6 seed would allow it to open against last-place San Jose State and, if it advances, dodge Nevada or Utah State in the quarterfinals.
Another carrot dangling there is the faint hope of getting to .500 on the season to earn eligibility for a postseason tournament. Assuming a loss at some point in the Mountain West Tournament (because otherwise they get an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament and the point becomes moot), the Falcons would need to beat Nevada and Boise State and win in the first-round in Las Vegas to qualify.
But keep in mind this bit of Air Force history as it closes its home schedule.
The last time Air Force won eight conference games (in 2012-13), it prevailed in its home finale in thrilling fashion over No. 12 New Mexico on a last-second shot. Well, the Falcons won their eighth conference game on Saturday, and Nevada is currently ranked No. 12.
The team is seeking a comparable big-time finish to this season.