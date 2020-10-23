If the biggest leap a football team comes from Week 1 to 2, how distorted does that become when 21 days separate those “weeks?”
That’s the unique angle from with Air Force will test one of the sport's well-worn clichés at 8:30 p.m. Saturday as it plays at San Jose State in the Mountain West opener.
The Falcons broke in a new quarterback and, more or less, a defense in a 40-7 victory over Navy on Oct. 3. Then came three weeks to marinate – enough time to either learn and apply lessons from that initial game experience or to squash any momentum built in that stunning beatdown of a rival service academy.
“It’s definitely different, having such a long time off,” senior receiver Daniel Morris said. “But I think it’s something we can expand on and just continue to improve. We had some time to refocus and get people healthy if they got nicked up from the first game, so it’s one of those things where we can take it day by day mentally and physically to get better to improve our chances as we go forward.”
As convincing as the Falcons were in that game, particularly in running the ball and stopping the run, this second go-round should give a better view of the bigger picture.
Quarterback Haaziq Daniels completed 4 of 9 passes for 41 yards took a few attempts to look comfortable.
“I love Haaziq,” said Morris, who caught three passes for 29 yards. “It’s been fun being able to be around him. He’s grown so much in the past two months. He gets better and better every day and he learns and he wants to be a good passer. He’s only a sophomore, so there’s I think it’s only downhill from here.”
Daniels has not been made available for interviews under coach Troy Calhoun’s new media policies that allow for only two team-selected seniors to speak during the week and prohibits quarterbacks or freshmen from speaking after games.
Defensively, Navy’s option attack didn’t provide a thorough rehearsal for the pass defense. The Midshipmen’s lone score came on a 73-yard completion, but they went 7 of 17 for 78 yards on their other attempts in the air.
The Falcons are playing their second game and have been practicing since early August. San Jose State is playing its opener and had to travel more than 300 miles just to find a spot to spend 12 days of preseason practice in a county with less stringent COVID-19 restrictions.
This will also mark Air Force’s first road game – the first trip for many of the players boarding the charter in their masks.
And, as noted, the styles between run-heavy Navy and pass-happy San Jose State couldn’t be more exaggerated.
“Just being able to develop and to improve, that’s our aim,” Calhoun said. “It truly is when we go out and practice. We try to pull from experiences that all our guys have.”