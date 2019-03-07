Air Force is enjoying a bye week before it learns the opponent it will face in the Atlantic Hockey quarterfinals. In the meantime, coach Frank Serratore is promoting rest, optimism, and his high school team, the Greenway Raiders of Coleraine, Minnesota.
In a widely shared video, the former goaltender waxed poetic on his hometown and the team’s journey to the Class A state hockey tournament. He took advantage of the off weekend and traveled to Xcel Energy Arena in St. Paul to watch them.
The Raiders advanced to the semifinals on Wednesday. The Falcons hope to do the same in their respective tournament next weekend.
“Why not us?” Serratore questioned several times at his weekly press conference Monday.
“I’m looking at our league and to be honest with you I’m going, why not us? I have great respect and admiration for every team in this league, and there’s not a team in this league that couldn’t come in here and knock us off. But there’s not a team in this league that we can’t knock off as well.”
With an, at times, anemic offense and strong defense and goaltending that propelled them to the No. 3 seed, the Falcons have been able to make do. Now they’re practicing and resting for a potential third straight NCAA Tournament run.
“Why can’t our best hockey be played in the next four weeks?” Serratore asked.