Asked if he’s seen any differences in the skills of Air Force’s three quarterbacks on the practice field, Falcons safety Garrett Kauppila ran the other direction.
“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Kauppila joked.
“I’m a defensive player. I don’t know anything about the offense.”
Touché.
Nobody from Air Force wants to talk much about the quarterback situation right now, as the team plays everything close to the vest before facing Navy at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Falcon Stadium.
Junior Isaiah Sanders is back from an apparent concussion and working with the first team in practice. Sophomore Donald Hammond III, who looked electrifying at times in his first extended action in relief on Saturday, is at No. 2. Senior Arion Worthman, who had a career day in a loss at Navy last year, is No. 3.
There’s no telling where that alignment will be by Saturday.
Coach Troy Calhoun would say only that he’d evaluate this week in practice before making a decision. He also refused to expound on any differences in skill sets any of the three provide unless speaking in general terms.
“There may be a game-plan thing where you’d say, ‘Whoa, that’s something he could really do, that’d tie in,’” Calhoun said. “That’s part of coaching.”
The quarterbacks themselves were not made available to media. Assistant coaches are also unavailable for the rest of the season.
Teammates mostly danced around the topic.
Guard Griffin Landrum said the cadence from the quarterbacks varies a little, but that’s the only major difference. Receiver Jake Matkovich said “they’ve all got strengths and weaknesses. I think they all do things well. They all throw the ball well for being option quarterbacks.”
Matkovich allowed that Hammond “throws it with a little more zip to it,” but offered no other differences.
Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo is keeping tabs on what each can do.
Niumatalolo has largely found the three similar, and trusts that all three can run all of offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen’s playbook — a point Calhoun confirmed. Niumatalolo did take note of Hammond’s arm strength from his action on Saturday against Nevada.
“He threw that last Hail Mary, the ball traveled between 65 and 70 yards. He threw it off one leg, scrambling around a little bit; so you know the kid has a cannon.”
And he noted Hammond’s running power.
“One of the runs he went up the sidelines,” Niumatalolo said. “The corner was waiting on him and he just kind of ran over the corner and kept running.”
Will Hammond keep running this weekend? Or will Sanders reclaim the spot. Or maybe Worthman is given another shot after going 2-1 in service academy starts.
Keep your eyes peeled. Your ears? Don’t bother. Nobody’s talking.