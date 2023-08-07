The first official preseason poll of the 2023 college football season is out, and it is pointing to much of the same.

Sign Air Force up for that.

The coaches’ poll is topped by perennial heavyweights Georgia (a near-unanimous No. 1), Michigan, Alabama and Ohio State – three of which were in the top four in last year’s preseason (and postseason) polls.

The Falcons slid into the others receiving votes category, tying with Wake Forest for 49th among teams appearing on ballots.

The poll continues to show the same trends seen annually. The typical powers are picked at the top, and their brethren from Power Five conferences fill out much of the rest of the poll. Only Tulane, at No. 23 out of the American Athletic Conference, represents a team outside what, for now, remains the Power Five.

Last year’s preseason poll included just two Group of Five programs, neither inside the Top 20. The postseason poll included three, including Tulane at No. 9 and Troy at No. 20. This continued a pattern of fewer Power Five teams in the postseason poll than preseason, as teams from the less-heralded conferences are required to earn their stripes.

Air Force started last year with the 39th-most points in the poll and by season's end was just three away from the Top 25.

A Falcons’ program on a roll ought to want things to stay as they have in recent years, considering the team has won 10 or more games in three consecutive full seasons.

“This year, 10 is the minimum,” running back John Lee Eldridge III told Falcon Vision after last week’s first practice. “We’re setting our sights a little bit higher this year.”

The Falcons, with six points, received the third-most points in the poll among Mountain West teams, falling behind Fresno State (19) and Boise State (18).

Neither Army nor Navy received points in the poll. Also shut out in the vote was Colorado State and Deion Sanders-led Colorado.

Air Force athletics going cashless

Cash will no longer be accepted at Air Force athletic venues, the academy announced on Monday.

The move, effective for all ticketing, concessions and merchandise purchases at all Air Force athletic venues, concession stands and gear shops, is aimed to reduce wait times in lines and promote “overall health, security and public safety of fans.”

All major debit or credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay will be accepted on game days at the concession locations and the Air Force Team Store. The ticket office is unable to take Apple Pay or Google Pay.