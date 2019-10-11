The season Geraud Sanders is posting for Air Force feels familiar only because Jalen Robinette played in the not-too-distant past.
Through five games, Sanders is on pace for 38 catches for 804 yards and seven touchdowns. Over his final three seasons from 2014-16, Robinette averaged 35 catches for 802 yards and five touchdowns.
For this option-based program, this is not normal. From 1986 through 2014, the Falcons had just four players reach 600 receiving yards in a season.
In the two seasons following Robinette’s departure, leading receiver Marcus Bennett averaged 22 catches for 434 yards. Numbers far more typical for the team.
“It’s cool to look at numbers and say, ‘Wow, look what I’ve done,’” said Sanders, a senior who has averaged 20.9 yards on his 16 catches this season. “But putting the (wins) in that left-hand column is my main focus. If that’s what it takes to get the W’s, then I’ll keep doing it.”
Sanders predicted a breakout season for himself when asked of his expectations in August, and he has delivered thus far with multiple catches in four consecutive games. He made just one catch in the opener against Colgate, but it was the Falcons’ lone pass attempt in that blowout victory.
He entered this season with 23 catches for 430 yards and three touchdowns in his career and has nearly doubled that through five games.
“It’s a great role,” he said. “It was pretty cool learning from those guys the last three years I’ve been here. Learning from Jalen and Marcus. I talk to Marcus every day. I talk to Jalen every week. So, just getting insight from those guys is pretty cool.”
Sanders shouldered some of the blame for the loss at Navy, nothing he “could have made some of those plays that I left out there; I had a couple drops.”
Air Force ran for just 108 yards in the 34-25 loss, prompting the team to throw a season-high 26 times that went for just 11 completions.
Sanders doesn’t foresee a similar situation arising for the team that consistently ranks in the top five nationally in rushing, but he said he’ll be ready to seize it just as he has seized an expanded role in his final season wearing the bolts.
“If that ever does happen again,” he said, “we’ll make sure we capitalize on that and we’re ready for that opportunity.”