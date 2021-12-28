Air Force senior wide receiver Brandon Lewis (13) drives the ball in for a touchdown as the Air Force Falcons take on the Louisville Cardinals during the 2021 First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. The Falcons defeated the Cardinals and won the bowl game by a score of 31-28. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)