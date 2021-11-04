Air Force's itinerary included a practice on Thursday at the academy, followed by an evening flight to Dallas.
Once in the Metroplex, the team will hold a walk-through at the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field on Friday to acclimate itself to the field’s look and feel, make the final preparations for Saturday’s Commander’s Classic against Army and take note of details like the location of the play clock.
“It’s not like the NBA where it’s always on top of the backboard,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said.
This will be the first football game held in the venue, which opened in the summer of 2020 when the Colorado Rockies visited the Rangers. Though it has hosted two baseball seasons and the 2020 World Series, it is still new enough that the media room that will be used in the postgame hasn't yet hosted a press conference because of COVID-19.
The number of tickets sold for the game has not been made public. Texas Rangers spokesman John Blake told The Gazette in an email Thursday morning that they “expecting a crowd between 30,000 and 40,000 on Saturday, depending on sales the next couple of days.”
The coaches from both sides have expressed varying degrees of support for the game that was moved off home campuses this year and in 2022 in an effort to gain visibility for the rivalry. CBS carrying the game is proof that the attempt has already succeeded to some degree.
Some trepidation from those on the football side would be understandable. Air Force has won eight of its past nine home games against service academy foes and has won 3 of its past 12 on the road. Army, which plays Navy each year at a neutral site, has won back-to-back games against Air Force at home has won 13 in a row overall at West Point.
“I think it will be fun for our players,” Army coach Jeff Monken said. “I like playing at home. I don’t think there’s anything like playing in Michie Stadium. This is a historic stadium, and traditionally we play these games as a home-and-home series. I hope that continues. The Army/Navy game is a whole different deal.”
Said Calhoun, “It’d just be neat to see what can happen one time. Where each team relinquishes a home game and you go play.
“It’s a different arena, if you will. It’s a different environment. It was super, super neat when we did it two years ago in Phoenix (for the Cheez-It Bowl). The people there in Arlington and Texas, they’ve done a sensational job in all areas just to make sure this is a quality experience for everybody. Certainly, the players, for each of the institutions, the fans, the whole bit. You look forward to getting down there and seeing what it’s all about.”
Calhoun’s idea for elevating the stature of the series isn’t taking a key home game away from Falcon Stadium and the team’s season-ticket holders and the city businesses who reap the benefits of the large crowd, but rather move it back one week on the calendar to the second week of November to coincide with Veterans Day. He’d also like to see the series against Navy make a home on the second weekend of September, where it was held this year on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11.
“I think we’d find even more neat features in terms of what our service members do,” he said. “That would be great to share.”
This weekend’s game will be shared with service men and women from the numerous bases in Texas and Oklahoma. The game will include recognition for six Medal of Honor recipients and honor several “greats of the game” who have played in the Air Force/Army game over the years, including Chad Hennings, Terry Maki and Spike Thomas from the Falcons.
“If there’s an outing where a good number of our service members are able to go there and you provide them a little bit of joy for one day, it makes it even better,” Calhoun said.