Air Force steps back into the wackiness of the Mountain West schedule in the place that has brought its most bizarre finishes.

The Falcons reopen conference play Saturday night at UNLV trying to stop a seven-game skid to the Runnin’ Rebels in the Thomas & Mack Center that has included an overtime loss, another in double overtime, another in triple overtime and saw the Falcons fall there last year after taking a lead in the final minute.

“We always seem to go into some kind of overtime and crunch-time moments at UNLV,” said senior forward Ryan Swan, whose team has won four of the past five meetings with the Runnin’ Rebels at Clune Arena.

Because of the unbalanced schedule in the 11-team league, UNLV will not visit Air Force this season, and this will be the teams' only meeting.

“At UNLV’s a big one,” said senior guard Caleb Morris, who ranks sixth in the nation at 56.4% shooting from 3-point range. “We’ve had some tough games there the past few years there. We’ve lost some heartbreakers. It’s going to be a good one to go get.”

With the way the conference season has gone so far, it would be wise to expect more craziness.

In Air Force’s two league games in early December – the league started early this year because the tournament moved up by a week – the Falcons won at Wyoming by hitting 17 3-pointers, one shy of their all-time record. Then, they returned home and lost to Nevada after falling behind by 16 points, battling back to tie, then falling back behind by 19 points.

The rest of the league has been every bit as unpredictable.

The Runnin’ Rebels (7-8) may sport a losing record, but they blew out Utah State (13-3) by 17 points on Wednesday. On the same day, San Jose State (5-10) stunned everyone with a victory over New Mexico (13-3).

Colorado State is 9-4 outside of the Mountain West, but 0-3 in the league.

No. 13 San Diego State (14-0) is the top-ranked team according to the NCAA’s NET power rankings, while Wyoming is the league’s worst at No. 292.

Where does Air Force fall between them? It remains to be seen.

The Falcons started with a 2-5 thud in November before rebounding with a 5-2 December. They’ve already won three true road games, which is the most for the program in seven years. And even some of the losses showed encouraging signs – by six points to Duquesne (11-2) and by nine points at TCU (No. 67 in the NET rankings).

“It was good to go through the tough times early, just to build that grit and that toughness back up,” Morris said. “Once you start riding that wave back up and get some momentum, it’s good to see.”

Air Force closed the nonconference by blasting UC Riverside 105-56, posting the second-largest margin of victory against a Division I opponent in program history against a team that the previous week beat Mountain West teams Fresno State and San Jose State on the road.

“If we continue that, we’re going to have more good nights than bad nights,” coach Dave Pilipovich said after the UC Riverside victory when asked how that effort might translate against a Mountain West schedule.