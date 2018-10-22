Isaiah Sanders’ performance at UNLV has brought several weekly awards for the Air Force quarterback.
The junior was named Mountain West offensive player of the week Monday morning, adding to the same honor as named by CollegeSportsMadness.com and he was one of eight to earn Davey O’Brien Great 8 performances.
Sanders, a Monument native and Palmer Ridge graduate, threw for 217 yards on 9-of-11 passing with a touchdown and ran for 173 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-35 road victory.
“It’s awesome,” said Sanders, whose 390 total yards were the second most in Air Force history. “All the glory to God. There was a lot of training, a lot of things that go into this. The team played great tonight and it was fun to see us kind of put it together.”
Sanders completed his first nine passing attempts, including a career-long 69-yard touchdown pass to Ronald Cleveland. He picked up 18 first downs in the game, 10 rushing and eight passing.
“He played well,” coach Troy Calhoun said. “Probably a little bit just the grasp of the offense. Just the confidence and some of the skill, yet some of the willpower at the end. Some of the really, really sturdy and strong runs that he had, too. He broke some tackles and played pretty solid ball.”
This was the first weekly honor received by an Air Force football player from the Mountain West this season.