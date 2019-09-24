Air Force’s football team broke out in an ovation and a standing applause for one of its own during a brief respite from the game-week grind Tuesday.
Quarterback Isaiah Sanders was honored in a surprise ceremony, receiving a plaque commemorating his selection to the 2019 Allstate and American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team.
Sanders’ selection to the team that recognizes college football players for their service in the community was announced several weeks ago, but this was the first in-person presentation for the accolade — a first for the Air Force program.
“It was a nice surprise,” said the senior, a Palmer Ridge graduate. “You don’t always see, you don’t always know what kind of impact you have on other people, so to have moments like this where it’s recognized and to hear that kind of feedback is definitely a blessing.”
Coach Troy Calhoun held a two-page list of Sanders’ community service log, and read some of the highlights to the team. Sanders has served as vice president of Undivided, a nonprofit that focuses on strengthening community. He also holds leadership positions in his squadron, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as the football team’s community service representative — a role that has seen him involved in packing boxes with food to the homeless and environmental mitigation.
“He has gone above and beyond,” Allstate representative Sandy Reinsch said when presenting Sanders with the award that will also come with recognition at the Sugar Bowl. “Thank you so much for everything you have done.”
Sanders’ teammates said he was deserving of the award.
“He is kind of the epitome of what you see as the Air Force cadet and Air Force football player,” senior safety Jeremy Fejedelem said. “He’s a great person and I know that he kind of took responsibility in getting us to do as much community service as possible over the summer and just kind of getting all the players involved in stuff like that. He’s a great guy.”
Added senior receiver Ben Waters, “He is one of the best dudes I’ve ever met in my life. He’s such a solid guy. You just listen to him talk and he’s so well-spoken and articulate at what he wants to say. He is a great kid. There’s not a bad bone in that kid’s body, and he deserves every bit of it.”
Sanders said he is in the process of applying for graduate school and is one of 11 from USAFA named a finalist as a Rhodes scholar.
He said he would like to earn a master’s in business administration and ultimately establish a social enterprise and help develop businesses and organizations that “help provide access and opportunity to underprivileged and underrepresented communities, particularly African American and Mexican community, because that’s my heritage.”
Sanders said his commitment to community projects was solidified this past summer through an interaction with a youth at a Fellowship of Christian Athletes camp.
“I was worried about who was coming over on the Fourth of July, things like that, and I’m listening to this kid who was scared for his life,” Sanders said. “I mean, his home life was just way different. I was like, ‘Wow, how can I make a difference for someone like him? How do the privilege and blessings I have, how can I take those blessings and opportunities and gift, so that someone else can live a better story?’ I think it’s extremely important.”
Calhoun also stressed the importance of service to the team as it gathered in its meeting auditorium.
“In your heart, I hope it’s what you want to do,” Calhoun said. “Guys, there are all things in this world that tell you about always selling your personal brand, and optics doctors and the whole bit; but you do deeds. Ultimately, that’s what you’re all about — your actions and your deeds, rather than your words.
“And here’s a great, great example.”
