Air Force’s Donald Hammond III was among 30 quarterbacks named to the Davey O’Brien Award watch list Tuesday.
The O’Brien Award is given annually to the nation’s best college football quarterback.
Hammond threw for 1,316 yards and 13 touchdowns last season while rushing for 553 yards and three scores. He averaged 151 passing yards with two touchdowns over Air Force's final four games despite attempting fewer than 10 throws per game. He rushed for seven touchdowns during the Falcons’ season-closing eight-game winning streak.
Hammond was the lone service academy quarterback on this year’s O'Brien list and was joined among Mountain West players by Boise State sophomore Hank Bachmeier.
Other notables on the list include Trevor Lawrence of Clemson, Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Georgia’s Jamie Newman.