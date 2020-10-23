Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III is in the NCAA transfer portal, but that doesn’t mean his fate is sealed at the academy.
Hammond, expected to be among the top players in the Mountain West this season, lost his eligibility when he lost his good standing as a cadet during this past offseason.
The move to enter the portal – first reported by Rivals.com – is an attempt to keep options open as his situation continues to develop. The portal was designed by the NCAA to bring transparency to the transfer process and empower student-athletes considering a move, but it does not mean a player must leave. Air Force basketball player A.J. Walker, for example, entered the portal this past spring but opted to stay.
“I put my name in the transfer portal, and I’ll see where everything goes from here,” Hammond wrote on Twitter.
There would be hurdles to clear for Hammond to play elsewhere. Cadets become locked into a military commitment after beginning their junior year. They cannot voluntarily leave after that point, and those removed from the academy for violations as juniors and seniors are still expected to complete the military commitment as enlisted airmen and could be required to pay the cost of their education.
It is unclear how Hammond, who remains at the academy, could exit and continue to play elsewhere.
If he were able to transfer, he would have two years of NCAA eligibility remaining.
Hammond took over as the starting quarterback for Air Force midway through his sophomore year. As a junior he led the team to a 12-1 record and a No. 21 final ranking by the Associated Press. He is the Falcons’ career leader in passing efficiency (164.09) and his .750 winning percentage as a starter ranks third behind Blane Morgan and Bart Weiss in program history. His 327 passing yards last year in a victory at New Mexico were the most in a conference game for an Air Force quarterback.