Donald Hammond III helped Air Force defeat eight consecutive opponents. Among them were Bulldogs, Rams, Lobos and Cougars.
Now, on his own, he’s battling the bears. More specifically, gummy bears.
The Falcons’ quarterback has dropped 10 pounds since late December, and credits much of the quick change to cutting back on sugary drinks, limiting carbs and placing a bit more focus on his workouts.
Giving up gummy bears has been the most difficult task.
“That’s my favorite candy in the world,” said Hammond, who weighed in at 215 to begin spring practice, down from 225 during the recently completed 11-2 season that finished with a No. 22 ranking by the Associated Press. “My parents used to send me gummy bears in the mail as care packages, like 10 at a time, and I would finish them within the week. So, yeah, I miss gummy bears for sure.”
Hammond doesn’t intend to drop more weight, but will look to maintain this point until his senior season. He clocked 40-yard dash times in the low 4.5 seconds at 225 and hopes he can now bring that into the 4.4s.
“I just wanted to get faster while maintaining my strength and getting more explosive for next year,” he said. “I watched a lot of film from last year already, and I just feel I can take my game to the next level if I’m more explosive. So that’s my goal for the offseason.”
Hammond rushed for 553 yards on 121 carries with 13 touchdowns in 2019, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. That was up from an average of 4.5 during his sophomore season, when he ran 84 times for 374 yards and nine touchdowns.
“The real key is just being able to run with a more power, and more consistently,” coach Troy Calhoun said. “But the movement part, everybody likes it when they do move better. And there’s a way where I do think you can move better but have more power.
“Clearly one of the areas where he’s going to look to elevate and improve is where it comes to running with durability and power.”
Hammond said the drop in weight hasn’t been an altogether miserable experience.
“Really I just watch my calories,” he said. “I still eat snacks in between meals, like you’re supposed to. I’m fine.”
RUNNING MEN
Here's how Donald Hammond III's rushing numbers stack up with other quarterbacks with at least 150 carries who have played for the Falcons under coach Troy Calhoun.
|Carries
|Yards
|TD
|YPC
|Connor Dietz (2009-12)
|271
|1,347
|9
|5
|Karson Roberts (2012-15)
|218
|996
|13
|4.6
|Donald Hammond III (2018-19)
|204
|924
|22
|4.5
|Arion Worthman (2015-18)
|376
|1,583
|20
|4.2
|Isaiah Sanders (2016-19)
|180
|756
|9
|4.2
|Tim Jefferson (2008-11)
|496
|1,988
|33
|4
|Shaun Carney (2004-07)
|652
|2,561
|31
|3.9
|Kale Pearson (2011-14)
|199
|751
|8
|3.8
|Nate Romine (2013-17)
|248
|783
|9
|3.2