Arion Worthman believes he found new football life in unexpected places, namely a batting cage and basketball court.
“You get in that lull,” the Air Force senior quarterback said. “Hit some baseball. Go play basketball. Just find things to stimulate the brain.”
“My batteries are recharged.”
It’s understandable that those batteries were approaching empty. Since rescuing Air Force’s 2016 season with a relief appearance at Fresno State, Worthman has played in 16 games and averaged a punishing 21.7 carries. Add that physical strain to the mental pressure of handling one of the most important positions in all of sports – quarterback in a triple-option offense – and the academic and military grind of the academy.
But there was more to it for a player who had done “things by the book off the field,” while allowing himself few opportunities for respite. He eats no cheese, chips or French fries, and made even further cuts to his diet in the postseason to drop five pounds off the 212 he carried last year.
He needed something to add a hop to his step, and found it through an energizing reunion tour with some of his old sports.
He took swings with his father, who doubles as his hitting coach, and is again thinking of trying out for the baseball team after the season. He played hoops with his friends. He found the cross-training reminiscent of his multisport youth and invigorating, even if the coaches weren’t thrilled by the idea.
“I think that’s all fine,” offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Thiessen said. “I think you can have a good time and play. But you better know where your priorities lie when it comes to how you prepare your body for what you’re here for.”
Now Worthman is running 4.4 40s like he did as a freshman and looking more like the explosive sparkplug from his sophomore season than the junior that saw his numbers drop across the board.
“He had a great offseason,” Thiessen said. “He came back in great shape. He’s executing well. He understands our offense. He’s got a bunch of game experience. So he’s got a lot going for him.”
It might seem like Worthman is running as though he’s being chased – which he has been, by junior Isaiah Sanders and sophomore Donald Hammond II – but he brushes any such suggestion off with the confidence of a guy with a stash of credentials behind him.
Those credentials? Six straight wins to close the 2016 season. Five touchdowns last year against UNLV. Bowl game MVP. A school-record 396 yards of total offense at Navy.
Assuming he wins the position, Worthman could cap one of the best careers ever for an Air Force quarterback. In his 15 starts he has averaged 108.6 passing yards and 92.9 rushing yards. If he posted those numbers again over a 12-game season he would finish with 2,610 rushing yards (which would pass Chad Hall for No. 6 all-time at Air Force) and 2,949 passing yards (which would put him in the top 10).
He already owns the team’s single-season and career record for passing efficiency (200.16 in 2016; 168.56 overall) and the career record for yards per completion (21.3).
Of course, he’s hoping for something better than he’s previously shown. To get there he plans to play at around 207 pounds, which he’s found to be the magic number that allows him to reach top speeds but carry enough weight to sustain the beating the position brings.
“I’m so excited, man,” Worthman said. “I’m just excited to get ready for game week.”