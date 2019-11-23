ALBUQUERQUE — Donald Hammond III had the most prolific passing game ever for an option quarterback at Air Force as the Falcons blew out New Mexico 44-22 on Saturday.
Hammond went 9-of-10 passing for 327 yards and four touchdowns, while also running for 41 yards and a score.
The yardage is the fifth-most in team history and the most for a Falcons’ quarterback since 1976, prior to the team’s switch to an option offense. It was the first 300-yard passing game since Dee Dowis had 306 in 1989.
Hammond’s four touchdown passes puts him in a five-way tie for second in single-game history at the academy.
Ben Waters caught four passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns (76 and 59 yards). Geraud Sanders had five catches for 156 yards (TDs of 46 and 27 yards).
The Falcons never punted and led 44-16 before New Mexico tacked on a touchdown in the final 2 minutes against the backup defense.
Air Force posted 540 yards of total offense, running for 213 yards on 45 carries.
Fullback Taven Birdow, seeing extra time after an injury to Timothy (Duval) Jackson, led Air Force with 110 yards on 17 carries.
Third quarter
Air Force is putting on a passing display in New Mexico and has built a 30-16 lead as the fourth quarter begins.
Quarterback Donald Hammond III is 6-of-7 passing for 207 yards and two touchdowns, one each to Geraud Sanders (for 46 yards) and Ben Waters (59 yards).
Sanders has three catches for 112 yards, Waters three for 95.
The Falcons have also rushed for 197 yards on 36 carries.
New Mexico has 108 rushing yards from its two quarterbacks ¯ Tevaka Tuioti and Trae Hall — which has fueled much of its offense.
The Falcons lead 404 to 261 in total offense.
Air Force added surprise points in the third quarter when a blocked New Mexico PAT was returned for 2 points by Milton (Tre’) Bugg III. It was the first defensive PAT allowed by the Lobos, and the first scored for Air Force since 1997.
Falcons defensive lineman Chris Herrera forced a fumble, which was recovered by Mosese Fifita, which gave Air Force the ball in New Mexico territory as the fourth quarter began.
***
Halftime: Air Force 14, New Mexico 10
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Air Force leads New Mexico 14-10 at halftime, but the Falcons left some points on the field.
A touchdown pass from Donald Hammond III to Ben Waters was called back for a block-in-the-back penalty on Geraud Sanders. The Falcons still had the ball deep in Lobos territory, but a fumble from fullback Taven Birdow then gave the ball back to New Mexico, which drove into range for a 40-yard field goal.
The Falcons offense, aside from that 2-play hiccup, has been in complete control. Hammond is 4-of-4 passing for 102 yards. The team, even after losing sophomore fullback Timothy (Duval) Jackson to an injury, has rushed for 144 yards on 25 carries (5.8 yards per attempt).
Air Force leads 246-182 in total yards.
New Mexico’s points were set up by the legs of quarterback Tevaka Tuioti. His 14-yard scramble gave life to the opening drive on third and long and led to a touchdown. His 48-yard sprint late in the half set up a field goal.
Birdow leads Air Force with 88 rushing yards on 11 carries.
***
First quarter: Air Force 7, New Mexico 7
Air Force and New Mexico exchanged long touchdown-scoring drives in a quick first quarter that ended in a 7-7 tie.
New Mexico drove 70 yards on its first possession, overcoming a third-and-8 situation on the third play with a 14-yard scramble from quarterback Tevaka Tuioti. Bobby Cole punched it in from the 3.
Air Force responded with a 75-yard scoring drive that included 50 rushing yards and 25 passing yards. Quarterback Donald Hammond III capped the drive with a 1-yard score.
The Falcons (8-2, 5-1 Mountain West) are without sophomore fullback Timothy (Duval) Jackson, who had an 11-yard carry and then limped off the field and into the locker room with training staff. Jackson’s backup, senior Taven Birdow, ran seven times for 62 yards in the quarter.
Air Force’s defense forced a three-and-out on the Lobos (2-8, 0-6) second possession and will open the second quarter facing a fourth-and-1 play at the New Mexico 31.