After a year without taking on Army due to COVID-19, the rivalry has returned, and it couldn’t be coming at a better time for Air Force.
“I really feel we're at a point now where we have a chance to be successful against a quality program like West Point,” coach Frank Serratore said. "The timing is good, and I can tell you right now, I'm excited about the games. The boys are excited about the games.
“I think this is going to be a terrific series.”
The Falcons have won their last four contests, sweeping Niagara and Mercyhurst to improve to 9-11-2, and 7-7-2-2 in the AHA. In those wins, Air Force has played its best hockey of the season.
“Things are good in Falcon hockey land,” Serratore said. “It feels like this group has turned a corner.”
Prior to the back-to-back sweeps, Air Force hadn’t recorded a two-win weekend since Oct. 23 and 24 when the Falcons topped Lindenwood in an exhibition series.
The Falcons also scored five goals in three of those four wins. An increase in goal scoring bodes well for the team as it takes on Army goalie Gavin Abric, who leads the AHA with a .929 save percentage and is 10th in the nation.
Sophomore Will Gavin has been strong for AFA all season, leading his team in goals (10), points (16) and shots (70).
But over the last two weeks, other players have started to blossom, like freshman defenseman Mitchell Digby, who tallied four goals and three assists in the Niagara and Mercyhurst games, and sophomore forward Nate Horn, who had six points in those contests (three goals, three assists).
Serratore’s team is starting to mature, and it’s showing both on the ice and in the record book.
“We have to be the youngest team in the country with only one four-year senior,” Serratore said. “We are playing above our pay grade. We are playing above our age.”
The Black Knights are in a similar position to AFA. After starting the season with five losses and one tie, they’ve since gone 9-6-2 to inch closer to a winning record.
Air Force is currently in fifth place in the AHA, and Army is close behind, trailing the Falcons by just one point. AFA is also one point behind Sacred Heart. So two wins this weekend would go a long way in terms of conference positioning.
But beating Army is much bigger than a few conference points, no matter how much Serratore and his coaching staff try to convince the team otherwise.
“We can tell our guys that it’s just another series, that it’s just league points. We can frame it however we want, but the players know it’s more than that,” Serratore said. “They’re weighted heavier, there is no question about that.”
Air Force and Army begin their two-game series on Friday at 7:35 p.m. at Cadet Ice Arena. Game two will take place on Saturday at 5:05 p.m.