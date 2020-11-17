Football is approaching soon for Air Force. Probably.
The Falcons spoke with media for the first time in two weeks Tuesday, with players brimming with excitement as they checked in via Zoom from the La Quinta Inn where they have been sequestered since the evening of Nov. 5.
“Definitely looking forward to it,” senior defensive lineman Michael Purcell said of Friday evening’s scheduled game against New Mexico at Falcon Stadium.
Friday’s game will be closed to fans. Cadet attendance is voluntary.
Plenty can still happen before Friday, however, as these teams know all too well. The Lobos (0-3, 0-3 Mountain West) had to cancel their season opener against Colorado State for reasons related to COVID-19 and have relocated their team to Las Vegas because local protocols in Albuquerque would not allow the team to practice. Air Force (1-2, 0-2) had to pull out of its past two games — at Army (postponed indefinitely) and at Wyoming (canceled) — for similar reasons and will remain at the hotel for the rest of the season.
Academy classes have moved entirely online, so players attend virtual classes, eat breakfast provided by the hotel, have lunch and dinner catered and leave only for practices at Air Force. Xboxes, group chats, homework and position meetings help to pass the time.
“It’s not really any different than if we were at the academy right now,” said senior All-American guard Nolan Laufenberg, who hoisted an “Army and Navy play for second” banner in his room.
A source told The Gazette that the Falcons football team has had at least 15 positive coronavirus tests, so precautions have been heightened. Players rarely convene in person, even at the hotel and social distancing is practiced everywhere except the practice field — where the players, who are tested three times per week, have a heightened degree of confidence that the person they’re blocking or tackling is healthy.
But, practicing is getting old. The Falcons began practice in early August and have played just three games and endured several stops and starts. The practice to game ratio, approaching something in the neighborhood of 30 to 1, has tested everyone’s patience.
“Practice is a necessity and you definitely want to grind through it to play the games, but obviously no one’s in it for practicing,” Laufenberg said. “So it’s awesome to get some games, for sure.”
So far, there are only indications that Friday night’s game — kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on FS1 — will take place. The Falcons know variables could crop up prior to the game, or for the two games (vs. Colorado State on Thanksgiving Day and at Utah State on Dec. 3) that, for now, make up the remainder of the schedule. For the seniors especially, they know a finish line could be thrust upon them at any moment.
“It definitely makes every snap and every game that much more important,” Purcell said.