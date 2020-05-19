AFA hoops

Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) drives toward the basket against Fresno State Bulldogs guard Noah Blackwell (55) during the first half Tuesday

at Clune Arena on the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs

. Walker had 13 points, three rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes.

Air Force point guard A.J. Walker hasn’t ruled out a return to the Falcons.

The sophomore, who entered the transfer portal in March, told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein that he has narrowed his options to four schools — Texas Tech, TCU, Tulsa or remaining at Air Force.

Maintaining Walker would be a significant step for new Falcons coach Joe Scott, who inherits a roster that — without Walker — stands to lose its top five players in terms of scoring, rebounds and minutes played from last season.

Walker averaged 11.1 points this past season, shooting 40.3% from 3-point range. He scored 42 points in a pair of games at the Mountain West Tournament. The 6-foot-2 San Antonio native started 49 games over his two seasons with the team.

Cadet-athletes are free to transfer until they begin classes as a junior. At that point they are locked into the academy and a postgraduate commitment in the Air Force.

Texas Tech’s presence on Walker’s list of potential schools brings some irony, as it is where the last significant Air Force basketball transfer — guard Matt Mooney — finished his collegiate career with a run to the NCAA Final Four.

Walker and the Falcons played at TCU in November. Walker scored eight points with four rebounds and three assists in a 65-54 loss.

