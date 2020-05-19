Air Force point guard A.J. Walker hasn’t ruled out a return to the Falcons.
The sophomore, who entered the transfer portal in March, told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein that he has narrowed his options to four schools — Texas Tech, TCU, Tulsa or remaining at Air Force.
Maintaining Walker would be a significant step for new Falcons coach Joe Scott, who inherits a roster that — without Walker — stands to lose its top five players in terms of scoring, rebounds and minutes played from last season.
Walker averaged 11.1 points this past season, shooting 40.3% from 3-point range. He scored 42 points in a pair of games at the Mountain West Tournament. The 6-foot-2 San Antonio native started 49 games over his two seasons with the team.
Cadet-athletes are free to transfer until they begin classes as a junior. At that point they are locked into the academy and a postgraduate commitment in the Air Force.
Texas Tech’s presence on Walker’s list of potential schools brings some irony, as it is where the last significant Air Force basketball transfer — guard Matt Mooney — finished his collegiate career with a run to the NCAA Final Four.
Walker and the Falcons played at TCU in November. Walker scored eight points with four rebounds and three assists in a 65-54 loss.