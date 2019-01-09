Air Force hired former Texas Tech assistant Terrance Jamison as its new defensive line coach.
Jamison spent two seasons on Kliff Kingsbury’s staff with the Red Raiders as defensive line coach after holding the same spot for three years at Florida Atlantic. He was also part of staffs at California (defensive quality control) and Wisconsin (four seasons that included two as student assistant, defensive quality control and graduate assistant).
Each of Jamison’s 10 seasons in college coaching have been at the Football Bowl Subdivision level, with seven coming in the Power Five.
Jamison played as a reserve defensive lineman at Wisconsin before knee injuries ended his career.
In a tweet, Jamison said to “coach football at the Air Force Academy gives me the opportunity to positively impact our country’s finest young men in our country’s greatest sport and I’m thankful for that.”
The official Air Force football Twitter account said Jamison is “considered one of the top young coaches in the country.”
Air Force safety Garrett Kauppila earns Academic All-America honors with perspective learned from brother's plight
Jamison became available as part of the transition at Texas Tech that impacted the Mountain West and has become a national story. Kingsbury was fired at the end of the season and was briefly hired as offensive coordinator at USC before leaving this week to take the head coaching position with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals. Matt Wells left Utah State — which plays in Air Force’s division in the Mountain West — to take over at Texas Tech.
Jamison replaces Tim Cross as Air Force’s defensive line coach after Cross left for North Carolina, reuniting him with former Texas coach Mack Brown. Cross was with the Falcons for five seasons.
Former Air Force linebacker Alex Means remains on staff as the assistant defensive line coach.
The Falcons have turned in consecutive 5-7 seasons, but the defensive line turned into a strength. Mosese Fifita will return at nose guard and defensive tackle Jordan Jackson earned second-team all-Mountain West honors this past year as a sophomore.
TERRANCE JAMISON COACHING EXPERIENCE
2017-18 – Texas Tech Assistant Coach (Defensive Line)
2014-16 – Florida Atlantic Assistant Coach (Defensive Line)
2013 – University of California Defensive Quality Control
2012 – Wisconsin Graduate Assistant
2011 – Wisconsin Defensive Quality Control
2010 – Edgewood High School (Wis.) Assistant Coach (Defensive Line)
2008-09 – Wisconsin Student Assistant Coach (Defensive Line)