LAS VEGAS – Air Force earned the right to lace up its basketball sneakers one more time this season.
It takes comfort in knowing that’s at least one thing it shares with its next opponent.
“They put their shoes on like we put our shoes on,” Falcons senior Lavelle Scottie said of San Diego State, ranked No. 5 nationally and seeded No. 1 in the Mountain West Tournament. “If we keep that focus and intensity, and effort that we had today and learn from our mistakes, you never know. Anything could happen tomorrow.”
This is more than wishful thinking on the part of an Air Force team now playing with what is known in these parts as house money after advancing as the No. 9 seed past Fresno State in a 77-70 thriller Wednesday.
The Falcons hung with the Aztecs in their lone meeting this year, an 89-74 San Diego State victory on Feb. 8 at Clune Arena. The Falcons trailed by three points with 6:14 remaining and their point total marked the most the Aztecs had given up this season to that point.
And that was a San Diego State team that was rolling everyone, coming during a stretch when seven of its eight victories were by double digits. Over their past three games the Aztecs are 2-1 and the wins have come by six and seven points.
“They’re the ones that are expected to win, so we have nothing to lose,” Air Force junior Chris Joyce said. “We can go out there and play our hearts out.”
The history of these teams, and not just this season — Air Force is 12-19, San Diego State is 28-1 — couldn’t be more different. The Aztecs have won this tournament five times. The Falcons have won six games, total, in the event and have never advanced beyond the quarterfinals.
The disparity just adds to what Air Force sees as an opportunity.
“These are the games you live for,” senior Ryan Swan said. “I didn’t come here to not play the best. If I wanted to just have a winning record and just beat the snot out of people, I could have gone to a school and done that. That’s not what I wanted.
“I look forward to the competition and hopefully make headlines tomorrow.”
Falcons coach Dave Pilipovich said before the tournament he wanted his team to be the most focused, the most aggressive and have the most fun. It checked those boxes in the opening victory. He believes his players have it in them to do it again.
“If that group’s not motivated and excited about playing in the quarterfinal of the Mountain West, which we’ve never advanced past, and playing the top-five team in the country, then we’ve got the wrong guys,” Pilipovich said. “And I know we don’t have the wrong guys because our institution doesn’t have those type of people.”