Clarity did not emerge from Air Force’s Pro Day on Monday.
But it was a step – or maybe a 40-yard dash – in the right direction.
Former Falcons Jalen Robinette, Weston Steelhammer, Jacob Onyechi and Ryan Watson walked away uncertain of their numbers and times recorded by NFL scouts, but confident they provided a glimpse into the potential they still possess.
“I haven’t heard any numbers,” Robinette said. “As long as I’m feeling good and looking good out there, the numbers will say what they say.”
The wait for clarity could be as short as two days, as Air Force players from that class of 2017 are considered free agents as opposed to draft-eligible. NFL teams can sign free agents on Wednesday.
But even that isn’t totally clear.
“He really can't (sign) until his end date of May 24th, I believe,” Onyechi’s agent, Keith Hamilton said. “It has to be approved by Air Force first.”
To be sure, if an NFL team wants one of those four players, it will jump into the negotiations as early as possible as opposed to running the risk of letting them get away.
The players are simply left to wonder if they made that kind of impression. Or, maybe more accurately, didn’t ruin an impression they had previously made.
Because, remember, these players were thought to be ready for the taking two years ago. Had the rules not changed, some of them might have been drafted. All four eventually found their way into rookie mini-camps.
Watson said he had been advised that Pro Day was mostly about avoiding red flags in appearance or with out-of-whack measurements in any specific area.
“This was just remind them that two years removed, we’ve still got it,” Steelhammer said. “However they want to define that, they can define it. But that’s what today was, go out there, be smooth and be football players. They get paid the big bucks to make those decisions.”
Not all of the numbers were hidden. Steelhammer improved his vertical leap to 33 inches, an inch better than his 2017 showing. Watson recorded his personal best with 26 repetitions of 225 pounds in the bench press. And no numbers were needed to describe the way Robinette effortlessly ran receiving routes and caught every pass thrown his way. But largely, the scouts on hand from the Broncos, Browns, Panthers, Saints and 49ers kept their findings discrete.
“Usually the way it works is you don’t get a lot of feedback,” said Air Force coach Troy Calhoun, who worked in the NFL prior to taking over at his alma mater. “Everybody has their own notebook and they don’t want somebody else to see their work. That’s kind of how it works when you’re around scouts.”
The four members of the Class of 2017 had plenty of company for Monday’s workouts. Players from CSU-Pueblo were there, as were current Air Force seniors Austin Cutting and Arion Worthman as well as 2018 graduate Marquis Griffin.
The players were given the Wunderlick Test, weighed and measured and then put through a workout similar to what is seen at the NFL Combine – cone and shuttle drills, the 40-yard dash, vertical and long jump and the bench press; followed by position work.
Now they all wait.
“From here it’s just really seeing what teams say, especially getting some feedback after them seeing us in Pro Day,” Robinette said.
Onyechi joked that the players would depart for an evening of checking their phones.
“I’m just really hoping that I impressed somebody,” Onyechi said. “I feel like I did what I could. I guess we’ll see how it pans out.”