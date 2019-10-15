No Air Force players were selected on the first day of the inaugural XFL Draft, as Jalen Rowell (formerly known as Jalen Robinette) and Ryan Watson were among those going unclaimed.
The draft is being conducted by five position phases, with Tuesday including skill position players on offense, the offensive line and the defensive front seven.
The remaining phases to be selected Wednesday will include the defensive secondary, with Weston Steelhammer and Jacob Onyechi among those in the pool of eligible players.
Former Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds was selected Tuesday by the Seattle Dragons. Several former Mountain West standouts such as San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey (DC Defenders) and Wyoming receiver Tanner Gentry (New York Guardians) were picked, as was former Valor Christian and Duke receiver Max McCaffrey (DC).
The eight-team league plans to open its first 10-week season in January. Teams are located in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Seattle, Washington, New York, St. Louis and Tampa, Fla.