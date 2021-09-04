Micah Davis’ catch, on its own, would have made this a special day. Throw in two touchdowns and a 100-yard rushing performance on top of that, and it was a breakout performance.
The sophomore from Atlanta ran four times for 101 yards and touchdowns of 10 and 16 yards, caught two passes for 27 yards and also fielded punts, though he didn’t register any returns as Air Force opted to fair catch or let it bounce.
The highlight catch came in the third quarter with Air Force facing third down and 6. Quarterback Haaziq Daniels threw high to the sideline, and Davis jumped, caught the ball with one hand, then came down with a foot in bounds as he secured the ball.
Check out this catch from @AF_Football's Micah Davis from today...I slowed it down for y'all to see just how impressive it was👀@KKTV11Sports 🏈 pic.twitter.com/q372xUA4jB— Megan Hiler (@MeganHilerTV) September 4, 2021
“We see it in practice all the time,” Daniels said. “He’s a really good player and he’s really athletic. It was just only a matter of time before he got his opportunity to make plays.
“I was just like, ‘That’s Micah.’ He makes plays like that all the time. I wasn’t surprised when he made the catch.”
Davis’ father, Dexter, played in the NFL for six years with the Cardinals and Rams.
Davis was high school teammates for two years with Justin Fields, now the Chicago Bears quarterback.