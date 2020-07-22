AFA
Falcons linebacker Demonte Meeks raises his hands to prompt the crowd Sept. 14, 2019, against Colorado in Boulder.

 Chancey Bush, The Gazette

Air Force placed three players on the preseason All-Mountain West team that was released on Wednesday, its most since 2011.

Offensive linemen Parker Ferguson and Nolan Laufenberg and linebacker Demonte Meeks were included on the team that included 12 players on offense, 12 on defense and four on special teams.

The three selections for Air Force matches their preseason first-team picks from the past four seasons combined (Weston Steelhammer in 2016, Jordan Jackson and Jeremy Fejedelem in 2019).

Ferguson and Laufenberg are the first Air Force linemen to earn preseason honors from the conference since A.J. Wallerstein in 2011. Ferguson and Laufenberg were also named to the Outland Trophy watch list on Tuesday.

Meeks was the Falcons’ returning tackler last year, making 98 tackles with four sacks.

Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III was considered a strong contender for a first-team spot but was not nominated by the Falcons as he is no longer a cadet in good standing. The first-team quarterback spot instead went to Boise State sophomore Hank Bachmeier.

Boise State led the way with eight selections, followed by San Diego State (all on defense) and Colorado State with four.

2020 MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

Offense

QB Hank Bachmeier So. Boise State

WR Khalil Shakir Jr. Boise State

WR Warren Jackson* Sr. Colorado State

WR Tre Walker* Sr. San José State

RB Charles Williams* Sr. UNLV

RB Xazavian Valladay* Jr. Wyoming

OL Parker Ferguson Sr. Air Force

OL Nolan Laufenberg* Sr. Air Force

OL John Ojukwu Jr. Boise State

OL Ilm Manning** Jr. Hawai‘i

OL Keegan Cryder** Jr. Wyoming

TE Trey McBride* Jr. Colorado State

Defense

DL Scale Igiehon Jr. Boise State

DL Dom Peterson* Jr. Nevada

DL Cameron Thomas* So. San Diego State

DL Keshawn Banks** Jr. San Diego State

LB Demonte Meeks** Sr. Air Force

LB Riley Whimpey** So. Boise State

LB Dequan Jackson Jr. Colorado State

LB Justin Rice* Sr. Fresno State

DB Kekaula Kaniho* Sr. Boise State

DB Avery Williams Sr. Boise State

DB Darren Hall Jr. San Diego State

DB Tariq Thompson** Sr. San Diego State

Specialists

P Ryan Stonehouse* Sr. Colorado State

PK Brandon Talton** So. Nevada

KR Savon Scarver* Sr. Utah State

PR Avery Williams* Sr. Boise State

* - member of the 2019 All-Mountain West first team

** - member of the 2019 All-Mountain West second team

