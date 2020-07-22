Air Force placed three players on the preseason All-Mountain West team that was released on Wednesday, its most since 2011.
Offensive linemen Parker Ferguson and Nolan Laufenberg and linebacker Demonte Meeks were included on the team that included 12 players on offense, 12 on defense and four on special teams.
The three selections for Air Force matches their preseason first-team picks from the past four seasons combined (Weston Steelhammer in 2016, Jordan Jackson and Jeremy Fejedelem in 2019).
Ferguson and Laufenberg are the first Air Force linemen to earn preseason honors from the conference since A.J. Wallerstein in 2011. Ferguson and Laufenberg were also named to the Outland Trophy watch list on Tuesday.
Meeks was the Falcons’ returning tackler last year, making 98 tackles with four sacks.
Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III was considered a strong contender for a first-team spot but was not nominated by the Falcons as he is no longer a cadet in good standing. The first-team quarterback spot instead went to Boise State sophomore Hank Bachmeier.
Boise State led the way with eight selections, followed by San Diego State (all on defense) and Colorado State with four.
2020 MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
Offense
QB Hank Bachmeier So. Boise State
WR Khalil Shakir Jr. Boise State
WR Warren Jackson* Sr. Colorado State
WR Tre Walker* Sr. San José State
RB Charles Williams* Sr. UNLV
RB Xazavian Valladay* Jr. Wyoming
OL Parker Ferguson Sr. Air Force
OL Nolan Laufenberg* Sr. Air Force
OL John Ojukwu Jr. Boise State
OL Ilm Manning** Jr. Hawai‘i
OL Keegan Cryder** Jr. Wyoming
TE Trey McBride* Jr. Colorado State
Defense
DL Scale Igiehon Jr. Boise State
DL Dom Peterson* Jr. Nevada
DL Cameron Thomas* So. San Diego State
DL Keshawn Banks** Jr. San Diego State
LB Demonte Meeks** Sr. Air Force
LB Riley Whimpey** So. Boise State
LB Dequan Jackson Jr. Colorado State
LB Justin Rice* Sr. Fresno State
DB Kekaula Kaniho* Sr. Boise State
DB Avery Williams Sr. Boise State
DB Darren Hall Jr. San Diego State
DB Tariq Thompson** Sr. San Diego State
Specialists
P Ryan Stonehouse* Sr. Colorado State
PK Brandon Talton** So. Nevada
KR Savon Scarver* Sr. Utah State
PR Avery Williams* Sr. Boise State
* - member of the 2019 All-Mountain West first team
** - member of the 2019 All-Mountain West second team