Air Force’s improvement at the end of last season – driven by young players – apparently didn’t leave a lasting impression around the Mountain West.
The Falcons men’s basketball team was picked to finish 10th in the conference, ahead of only perennial cellar-dweller San Jose State, in the preseason poll that was released Tuesday. Coach Dave Pilipovich’s team was also shut out of recognition on the preseason All-Mountain West team, which was no surprise given the loaded roster at Nevada.
The Wolf Pack placed three players on the preseason team – forwards Caleb and Cody Martin and guard Jordan Caroline – and were a near unanimous pick to win the conference, with just one of the 19 first-place votes in the media poll going to second-place San Diego State. New Mexico, Boise State and Fresno State rounded out the top five, with Colorado State picked to finish eighth.
Wyoming’s Justin James and Deshon Taylor, both senior guards, rounded out the preseason team. Caleb Martin was the pick for player of the year, while his teammate Jordan Brown was the preseason freshman of the year. New Mexico’s Vance Jackson was picked as the top newcomer.
Air Force returns forwards Lavelle Scottie (6-foot-7) and Ryan Swan (6-7) from a team that transitioned to a younger lineup and went 4-5 down the stretch in Mountain West play last year before falling in overtime against host UNLV in the conference tournament. Scottie, Swan, guard Sid Tomes (6-4) and forward Caleb Morris (6-4) are part of an experienced junior class that brings more height than the Falcons have grown accustomed to featuring. Keaton Van Soelen, a 6-7 forward, started 11 of Air Force’s 18 conference games last year as a freshman.
2018-19 Preseason All-Conference Team
Jordan Caroline, Nevada
Deshon Taylor, Fresno State
Caleb Martin, Nevada
Justin James, Wyoming
Cody Martin, Nevada
2018-19 Preseason Player of the Year:
Caleb Martin, Nevada
2018-19 Preseason Freshman of the Year:
Jordan Brown, Nevada
2018-19 Preseason Newcomer of the Year:
Vance Jackson, New Mexico
2018-19 Preseason Predicted Order of Finish:
School/Points (First-Place Votes)
Nevada/207 (18)
San Diego State/188 (1)
New Mexico/153
Boise State/139
Fresno State/138
UNLV/122
Wyoming/88
Colorado State/80
Utah State/78
Air Force/42
San Jose State/19