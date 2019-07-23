HENDERSON, Nev. • A fortune teller worked the room as Mountain West Media Days opened Tuesday, appearing courtesy of Nick Rolovich in what has become a tradition for the Hawaii football coach.
In recent years Rolovich has shown up to the annual event with impersonators of Elvis Presley and Brittney Spears. This time it was a woman with tarot cards.
She stayed clear of football predictions, but conference media had that covered.
Air Force was picked to finish third in the Mountain Division in the conference poll topped by Boise State (with 15 first-place votes) and Utah State (6). Wyoming, Colorado State and New Mexico were picked behind the Falcons.
The Falcons’ third-place prediction marks their highest spot in the conference’s preseason poll since 2016, when they were picked second. But it should be noted they haven’t actually finished where predicted since 2010.
In the West Division, Fresno State (17) topped San Diego State (3) for the first-place spot. Hawaii, picked fourth behind Nevada, also garnered a first-place vote.
It was a vote that met the approval of Aztecs coach Rocky Long.
Mountain West faces 'Rubik's Cube' as it tries to please member institutions with new television contract
“You know who should be the No. 1 ranked team in the West? Hawaii,” Long said. “They have a good quarterback coming back and they have the most starters coming back.”
Air Force travels to Hawaii on Oct. 19. It also faces Fresno State for the first time since the Bulldogs hired Jeff Tedford and tore off a 22-6 two-year run after going 1-11 in 2016.
Maintaining that should prove difficult, as the team returns just eight starters and counts star linebacker Jeffrey Allison and quarterback Marcus McMaryion among its losses.
“We’re just looking to keep the ball rolling, really,” running back Ronnie Rivers said as the West teams met the media on Tuesday at Green Valley Ranch resort just outside of Las Vegas. “Keep the energy from last year and maybe turn it up a notch. I know a lot of guys are excited for the opportunity to show what they’re made of.”
The Falcons placed two defenders — junior defensive lineman Jordan Jackson and senior defensive back Jeremy Fejedelem — on the Mountain West preseason all-conference team.
The Falcons had been represented on the preseason team just twice in the past seven years, both coming with nods for safety Weston Steelhammer (2015 and 2016).
The last time the Falcons had multiple players on the preseason list was in 2011, with offensive lineman A.J. Wallerstein, defensive backs Anthony Wright and Jon Davis and kick returner Jonathan Warzeka.
Utah State’s Jordan Love was named the preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while Boise State defensive lineman Curtis Weaver took that title on defense.
Wyoming punter/kicker Cooper Rothe was tabbed as the Special Teams Player of the Year.
Boise State and Utah State landed five players on the preseason team, while San Diego State had four.