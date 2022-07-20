LAS VEGAS — Air Force will go into this football season with expectations as lofty as any point since the formation of the Mountain West.

The Falcons were picked second in the Mountain Division behind Boise State. The Broncos received 14 of the 28 first-place votes and 151 points, while Air Force had 10 first-place votes and 136 points in the poll of coaches and media.

This comes after Air Force went 10-3 in 2021 and brings back its quarterback, top running back and players with multiple career starts at all but two positions.

The Falcons have never been picked first in the conference or division, and this is only the second time they have been picked second. The other time was in 2016, but the margin behind Boise State that year was 172-126.

“It doesn’t matter,” said Air Force coach Troy Calhoun, who was sporting scabs on his face after a bicycle crash suffered a week earlier while touring Normandy, France. “Not a single person who voted for us saw us in spring practice.”

Calhoun was referring to injuries that kept quarterback Haaziq Daniels, running back Brad Roberts, outside linebacker Vince Sanford and several others out of spring practice.

Behind Boise State and Air Force, the Mountain Division’s predicted order of finish goes: Colorado State, Utah State and New Mexico.

The Aggies won the conference last year.

“Not surprised at all,” Utah State coach Blake Anderson said. “Didn’t expect it any different. Boise’s been picked first how many years in a row? Why would anybody expect it to be any different? Obviously, Air Force had a great season, and they bring a ton of talent back. It’s not surprising. I know where I picked us and what I expect of us, and that’s all I can control anyway."

Boise State has been picked first in all 12 years it has been in the conference.

In the West Division, Fresno State took 20 first-place votes, followed by San Diego State, San Jose State, Nevada, UNLV and Hawaii.

Mountain West preseason poll

Mountain Division

1. Boise State (14) 151

2. Air Force (10) 136

3. Utah State (3) 122

4. Colorado State (1) 90

5. Wyoming 60

6. New Mexico 29

West Division

1. Fresno State (20) 160

2. San Diego State (8) 148

3. San Jose State 105

4. Nevada 66

5. UNLV 58

6. Hawaii 51