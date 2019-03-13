LAS VEGAS – Air Force arrived a little late to the party, but it earned the right to stay another day.
The sixth-seeded Falcons watched as upset-minded No. 11 San Jose State scored the game's first 13 points. But Chris Joyce and Ryan Swan led the way in restoring order.
By the end of the first half the Falcons had turned that deficit into an 11-point lead, and they had no further difficulties down the stretch in completing an 87-56 blowout in this first-round game of the Mountain West Tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on UNLV's campus.
Joyce finished with 20 points and four assists, and it was his three-point play on a drive that snapped San Jose State's 13-0 run to start the game. Swan had 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting to go with eight rebounds and played a key role in limiting San Jose State big man Michael Steadman to just one point after he had averaged 22.5 points in two previous games against Air Force this season.
The victory is the third in the past five years for the Falcons at the conference tournament, where they are 5-19 all-time. This will be their 17th appearance in the quarterfinals, where they have never won.
They'll seek their first semifinal appearance when they meet No. 3 Fresno State at 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The Falcons defeated the Bulldogs 64-61 in their lone meeting Feb. 20 in Fresno.