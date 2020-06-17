Recently graduated Air Force baseball player Ashton Easley was signed by the Miami Marlins Wednesday. When he suits up for a Marlins minor league affiliate, he will become the 10th Falcon to play affiliated professional baseball.
He joins former teammate Nic Ready in the organization, after he was drafted in the 23rd round of the 2019 draft. Easley is also joined in the pro ranks by former Falcons Griffin Jax and Jake Gilbert, who are in the Minnesota Twins and Cincinnati Reds organizations, respectively.
Easley, a team co-captain, earned 2020 Mountain West all-conference accolades . It was his second time all-conference honor, after being second team as a junior.
He wrapped up a stellar four-year career by starting all 19 games in the outfield, batting .299 with three doubles, four triples, eight RBIs, and 12 stolen bases. He was top 100 nationally in hits with 23, fifth in the country in steals, and was one of nine players with four triples. Easley made three appearances as pitcher, striking out three over three innings, while earning a save against South Dakota State.
He finished his career with a .301 batting average, 125 runs, 167 hits, 36 doubles, 15 triples, 17 home runs, 89 RBIs, a slugging percentage of .512, and 59 stolen bases. The 59 steals were tied for third in AF history, while 15 triples were fifth. The 15 triples were the most among active NCAA Division I players, while 59 steals were 11th.