Air Force twice lost by a field goal in 2018. Another defeat came by four points. The most lopsided of the seven losses came by 10.
As the Falcons took the field Tuesday to open spring ball with an experienced group, there was no need for coaches to pay lip service to the importance of improving fundamentals.
These players have lived through those consequences.
“The losing record thing came down to certain plays being made or not made during games,” said linebacker Kyle Johnson, noting how close the team was to nine or 10 wins instead of a second consecutive 5-7 finish.
Johnson played with the No. 1 defense Tuesday, as did nine others who had at least one career start to their credit. Only defensive tackle Nakoa Pauole, a 6-foot-2, 275-pound rising sophomore from Hawaii, was the newcomer to the group.
On offense it was a similar situation, with quarterback Donald Hammond, tailback Kade Remsberg, fullback Cole Fagan, tight end Kade Waguespack among the eight returning starters.
So, experience isn’t an issue for Air Force. But, naturally, coach Troy Calhoun said that meant little.
“Defensively, if you said, open spots, how many are there? I think just 11,” Calhoun said. “And offensively I’d say there are 11.”
Fagan, who ran for a this-reeks-of-unfinished-business 997 yards last year, said he feels pressure from fellow seniors Taven Birdow, Christian Mallard and Colton Parton as well as rising sophomores Omar Fattah and Timothy Jackson.
“They’re really good guys,” said Fagan, who ran for 260 yards in a season-closing victory over Colorado State on Thanksgiving. “There’s a lot of pressure on me to elevate the fullback play.”
The first day’s practice was conducted in helmets, but not pads, for the players inside a frigid Holaday Athletic Center that is missing a large panel on the northwest corner as the result of wind damage. Hammond showed he had lost none of the zip on his throws and rising sophomore receiver David Cormier — once a three-star recruit who drew offers from Army, Navy, New Mexico and UNLV among others — caught a long touchdown pass from Beau English.
The practice also saw a limited return from safety James Jones, who was in uniform but did not participate in team drills as he recovers from a knee injury. Calhoun said cornerbacks Tre’ Bugg and Zane Lewis will be limited in contact drills because of hand and wrist injuries, but both were part of the action Tuesday.
Calhoun said tweaks to the offense, defense and punt team were among the objectives in spring ball.
“We want to look at a couple of different things that we’re doing system-wise,” he said. “We’re always changing and morphing and developing in terms of what we do with our system. Some of that’s based on the personnel we have coming in. Some of that may be on some studies we’ve done on our own team or other squads.”
But most of all, he said, the focus would be on the basics — angles, tackling, overall better execution.
This players seem on board with that plan.
“I’m going to leave last season in the past and I’m just going to prepare for this season,” Fagan said.
“Try to get bigger, faster, stronger. I sort of faded weight-wise at the end of last season. I’m trying to bulk up and get ready for another one.”