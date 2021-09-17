History seems unlikely to repeat itself when Air Force and Utah State play on Saturday, primarily because this story involves an entirely new group of people.
The Aggies will come to Falcon Stadium for a 5:30 p.m. kickoff in the Mountain West opener featuring a team that includes a new coaching staff and a 2-deep depth chart that includes 10 transfers who played last season with other Division I programs.
Those transfers include the team’s quarterback (Logan Bonner from Arkansas State), leading rusher (Calvin Tyler Jr. from Oregon State), leading tackler (Justin Rice from Arkansas State) as well Power Five imports from Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, TCU and Utah.
“I don’t know if anybody in college football has done more to add via the free agency route than they have,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said.
This was the most convenient year in modern college football history to make quick fixes. Because the NCAA provided an extra year of eligibility to everyone because of COVID-19, and because graduate-transfer rules permit players to play immediately at a new school, anyone who graduated in 2020 was able to find a new home in 2021 if they desired.
Well, anyone except those at Air Force.
Utah State, under new coach Blake Anderson, was able to utilize those transfer rules, combined with mass carryover from the 2020 roster (the Aggies return 83% of their production from 2020, according to a figure cited by Calhoun) to quickly change their style of play.
And in this series, Utah State needed the change.
Air Force beat the Aggies 31-7 in 2019 and 35-7 in 2020 in holistically dominant fashion. The Falcons outgained their division foes 933-360 in those games, controlling the clock for more than two thirds of the action.
But with a new scheme for the Aggies and new players running it, the history, if anything, might play into Utah State’s advantage in the motivation it provides.
“Kids are human,” said Anderson, who went 53-37 in seven seasons at Arkansas State before arriving in Logan, Utah, this season. “They remember what it felt like to play poorly against someone and really kind of be dominated by an opponent.”
The Aggies (2-0) have been balanced thus far on offense, ranking 15th in total yards (531 yards per game) while throwing for 311.5 ypg and running for 219.5 ypg. Their victories include a road win at Washington State in the opener and a 48-24 win over NCAA Football Championship Subdivision foe Montana, in which Utah State stormed back from a 21-7 first-quarter deficit.
They outscored their opponents 49-3 in the fourth quarter in those games.
For Calhoun, the Aggies quick roster makeover illustrates a point he frequently makes about a disadvantage facing the Falcons. Air Force can’t bring in transfers, so it doesn’t have a quick-fix avenue to address any weaknesses.
“If you had to make an analogy and there were 32 teams playing in the NFL and 31 of the teams could add free agents and one could lose free agents but couldn’t (add them),” Calhoun said at Mountain West media days in July.
What makes it worse this year is that the Falcons couldn’t tap into that extra year of eligibility. Multiple players extended their time by taking turnbacks, but that process simply allowed them to play in 2021 instead of 2020 and not in addition to it. A handful of seniors from 2020 — including RB Kade Remsberg, OLs Parker Ferguson and Nolan Laufenberg and DL George Silvanic — could have returned this season had they played for other programs, but at Air Force they graduated in May and are now on active duty or pursuing professional football.
The circumstances may have worked against Air Force this year, but is it all enough to close what had been a massive gap between these programs over the past two seasons?
The Aggies certainly hope so, especially those who lived through the recent history in the series.
“The past few years Air Force has had our number,” defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka said. “I feel like it’s time to get it back, get a ‘W’ in the first conference game.”