Air Force hockey will begin the final stretch of what coach Frank Serratore calls the “Wizard of Oz tour" Thursday.

After playing teams called the Lions and Bears in previous weeks, the Falcons will battle squads nicknamed the Tigers on back-to-back weekends. They face Rochester Institute of Technology Thursday and Friday before taking on Colorado College next week.

As someone who has both devoured and been devoured by Tigers — metaphorically, of course — Serratore looks to rule the jungle this time.

“It’s challenging,” Serratore said. “There are no layups in college hockey.”

Serratore will be the first to tell you the tour hasn’t gone particularly well so far.

Air Force is entering its third regular season weekend 1-2-1. The Maine Black Bears mauled Air Force 4-1 in its season opener before the Falcons tied Notre Dame later that weekend.

More recently, the Falcons split a road doubleheader with the Lindenwood Lions, losing Friday but rebounding Saturday. Friday’s loss was a collapse, as the Falcons led 6-2 before Lindenwood scored five unanswered goals to win 7-6.

It was Air Force’s second collapse of the season. The Falcons led Notre Dame 4-1 before that game ended in a 5-5 tie.

After the Falcons blew leads in two of their first three games, Serratore feared the problem would spiral out of control.

“You either become a team that finds a way of winning close games, or you become a team that finds a way of losing close games,” Serratore said. “It’s a major concern.”

But the Falcons sustained a lead in the Lindenwood series finale. The Falcons never trailed en route to a 5-3 win.

“We needed a response and we got a good response from the guys,” Serratore said. “We had to win that game.”

The Falcons looked different in Saturday’s win, though, as sophomore goaltender Guy Blessing started his first game of the year.

Blessing played seven games as a freshman but missed the first three games of the 2022-23 season, due to a knee injury.

Although Serratore said freshman Aaron Randazzo played well in Blessing’s absence, the coach looks forward to the sophomore’s continued development — which was on display in the Falcons’ win.

“He got better as the game progressed, and hopefully he got momentum from that,” Serratore said. “He got in the weight room over the spring and summer; coach (Drew) Bodette’s got him bigger and stronger.”

While Blessing’s return is a key addition, Serratore knows his goaltender will be only so effective if the Falcons’ defense doesn’t play its best.

Defense has been a struggle in all four of Air Force’s games — especially the losses — and has been an emphasis for the Falcons since returning from the Lindenwood series.

“Hopefully he can bring us some traction in goal,” Serratore said. “But the bottom line is it doesn’t matter who we have there; we have to play better in front of him.”

Thursday’s and Friday’s games have more at stake than just being a part of the Wizard of Oz tour; it is Air Force’s first conference series.

Air Force and RIT both joined the Atlantic Hockey Association in 2006 and have been among the league’s most successful programs since arriving. Last year, Air Force and RIT split the regular season series before Air Force defeated the Tigers in the AHA semifinals.

The Tigers have been impressive to begin 2022-23, entering Thursday with a 3-1 record. They swept fellow AHA member Army and split a series with Union to earn several votes in the latest USCHO rankings.

Thursday’s series opener will begin at 7:07 p.m. at Cadet Ice Arena.

Between holding onto a lead and a sound performance in goal, Saturday’s win against the Lions was progress.

If the Falcons can build on that, they may be on their way to their first conference win — and bragging rights in the Wizard of Oz tour.

“Hopefully we built a little bit of a foundation,” Serratore said. “We’re looking forward to the games and seeing if we can take that next step as a group.”