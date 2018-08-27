As Air Force has entered game week, here's a glance at the opponent in Saturday's opener. The Falcons will try to improve to 13-0 against FCS teams under coach Troy Calhoun.
- Stony Brook went 10-3 last year, advancing to the second round of the FCS playoffs. Nineteen seniors were lost from that team, including six who participated in NFL camps.
- Finished No. 124 in the USA Today Sagarin Ratings, which combines FBS and FCS programs. It was just behind Nevada (No. 115) and UNLV (No. 118), which Air Force narrowly defeated, and ahead of New Mexico (No. 140), which beat the Falcons.
- Quarterback Joe Carbone returns (2,470 yards, 23 TDs, 8 INT, 56.2 completion pct. In 2017), as does tailback Donald Liotine (1,678 career rushing yards, 18 total touchdowns).
- Defensively, the Seawolves return seven starters, including defensive end (John Haggart) and two linebackers (Shayne Lawless and Noah McGinty) who each have 24+ starts in their careers.
- Was tied with then-No. 19 South Florida 17-17 in the fourth quarter in last year’s opener before falling 31-17.
- Defeated Army at West Point 23-3 in 2002 for its lone victory over an FBS program.
- This is coach Chuck Priore’s 13th season at the school located on New York’s Long Island, where he is 77-61.
- This year’s team has 20 seniors (including 17 in their fifth year of eligibility; two in their sixth year).