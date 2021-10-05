The consistency eliminates the shock value from Air Force’s rushing numbers.
The Falcons led the nation in rushing last year and have been in the top eight all but once since 1998.
So the fact that Air Force is again tops in the nation as a team (367.4 yards per game; Army, at 318.2, is the only other team over 300) and fullback Brad Roberts (108 ypg) is the leading individual rusher in the Mountain West and No. 11 nationally, those numbers might not jump off the page.
But keep in mind that Air Force entered the season with the fewest amount of offensive line experience in the nation with only three returning starts, made by three linemen. And to further complicate the issue, injuries have kept the line rotating this year as eight players have made starts up front, and the same five started in consecutive weeks just once.
Last week’s offensive line included three sophomores, and that doesn’t count sophomore tackle Adam Karas, who lined up as a tight end.
“You’re pulling a little bit from the top of your scalp,” coach Troy Calhoun said, but that’s the reality. Rather than getting spun up about it, work from what our facts are that way. Those guys have responded. They’ve worked really, really well.”
For the past three games, the Air Force (4-1, 1-1 Mountain West) offense has churned out 437, 446 and 408 rushing yards — the first time the team has rattled off three consecutive 400-yard rushing games since October 2017.
“We’re getting closer,” said left guard Hawk Wimmer, who, along with right guard Isaac Cochran, are the only Falcons linemen to start all five games at the same position this year. “We’re building confidence and trust between each other and I think it’s showing with how well we’re playing.”
The explanation for the line’s success is multipronged. As senior tackle Ryan Booth explained last week, he had been practicing with players like Wimmer through his entire career. They hadn’t played much in games, but there was familiarity built over the years in practice.
Calhoun repeatedly points to the work of offensive line coach Steed Lobotzke, a former Falcons’ all-conference lineman whose coaching career has included a stint as Wake Forest’s offensive coordinator.
Also, the Falcons are dealing in bulk like they never enjoyed in the past. Because the academy has changed fitness testing requirements in recent years to ease the demands on larger cadets — they still must pass the same standards to graduate but testing during their time as cadets has been modified — the players have been able to play at higher weights.
Wimmer arrived at Air Force at around 300 pounds. He’s now at 330. Cochran is 320, backup guard Wesley Ndago is 310 and 10 of the 12 linemen listed on the depth chart weigh in at 280 or more.
“When it comes to pounding the rock up the middle, I can see (the size helping), definitely,” Wimmer said. “We’re bigger, we’re a lot stronger and we kind of move or displace people more. But we’re still doing a lot of our outside runs where you need to show your speed a lot. There’s never a margin for error when you’re out there blocking a corner 1-on-1 with the whole world watching you.”
Quick side story about Wimmer. His given name is Hawk. His brothers Eric and Jake have “generic” names, he said, but in his case his mother let his father select the name.
Wimmer said the nature of Air Force’s practice style has eased the constant transition this season has brought. Practices routinely see first- and second-team linemen working drills together, so there’s a built-in familiarity that comes with players stepping into the lineup.
And the line is always up for welcoming more players under its tent. The group— which calls itself Diesel and has outfitted itself with truck-stop style caps — has given an honorary hat to quarterback Haaziq Daniels after a victory over Florida Atlantic. Look for more caps to go out this week from a group that takes its work — if not itself — seriously.
“There might be some people who might be getting them soon,” Wimmer said about the hats. “Wink, wink.”