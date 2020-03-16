Boredom is the goal for Steed Lobotzke, and the Air Force offensive line coach feels he finally achieved it last year.
“I think I’ve gotten better at trying to make it simple so they can play full speed, because I think an offensive line doesn’t play well unless their brain is bored, that way their feet are full speed,” said Lobotzke after his third season in his current role with the Falcons. “If they’re thinking too much, their feet are going to be slow. I always ask them, are you bored yet? Because if you’re bored, you’re ready.”
The play of the offensive line was a major piece of the Falcons’ success in an 11-2 campaign that culminated with a No. 22 national ranking by the Associated Press.
The team averaged 6.2 yards per play and 5.2 yards per carry, up from 5.7/4.8 and 5.5/4.8 over the previous two seasons. Two linemen – tackle Scott Hattok and guard Nolan Laufenberg – landed on the All-Mountain West first team, while center/guard Connor Vikupitz was a second-team selection
Lobotzke knows the line was just a piece of the success of the offense and the team, and his role in that was also just part of the larger puzzle. But he did sense improvement.
“I think there’s a learning curve as you coach O-line in this offense,” said Lobotzke, a 1992 Air Force graduate and All-Western Athletic Conference first-team offensive lineman. “I coached it a long time ago when I was at Ohio University, but it was a different version of this offense when Troy (Calhoun) and I worked together there. Then I was at Wake Forest for a long time, throwing the heck out of the ball and did some other things. Then I got back here and did tight ends. I was trying to watch how (former offensive line coach) Clay Hendrix was coaching them, I was trying to pick up on things and always out of the corner of my eye looking at it. But it’s not the same as being in the fire. I’ve been in it now and I think I’ve gotten better at coaching there.”
Calhoun dismissed any suggestion that Lobotzke needed time to adjust with Air Force.
“He’s been phenomenal since Day 1 there,” Calhoun said.
Senior left tackle Parker Ferguson said he “didn’t notice too much of a curve” with Lobotzke, but noted that he was also learning the offense in his first two years. Ferguson and Laufenberg both emerged as starters as sophomores and enjoyed breakout junior campaigns in 2019.
“I was learning so much more compared to sophomore year, when I just knew my assignment,” Ferguson said. “Junior year, senior year you kind of understand techniques and the schemes, things like that. So I don’t know if I notice any difference him. He’s always been a teacher-coach, it’s like a classroom when you sit in the film room with him. I’ve always liked that about him.”
The 2020 season could see Lobotzke’s best line yet with the Falcons. Laufenberg, who could be remembered along with the best linemen in team history, and Ferguson return as left guard and tackle. Ferguson is eyeing a drop from about 300 pounds to 290 to add a bit of quickness. Senior Nicholas Noyen comes out of spring with a grip on the center position behind his “sturdy and powerful” play that reminds Lobotzke of Vikupitz. Right guard Kyle Krepsz missed spring ball with the injury that ended his junior season, but he’s back as a returning starter. Right tackle Adam Jewell has played extensively over the past two years, though this will be his opportunity to jump from what Lobotzke termed a "supporting to a starring role."
Beyond that, junior guard Hawk Wimmer will challenge Krepsz and Isaac Cochran provides depth. At tackle, Palmer Ridge graduate George Silvanic has moved into a spot as the top backup and Ryan Booth stands ready to contribute. At center, Cody Mercer and Joe Moore are among those in the mix.
“I think we’re reloading, honestly, I don’t think there’s a developmental process that has to take over,” said Ferguson – a legal studies major who will spend six weeks in an internship in Washington D.C. this summer – of a line that loses three key players. “I think these guys are ready to jump in and hopefully be even better than last year.”
Lobotzke likes his group, and he feels he’s equipped to get the most out of it.
“I do think I did better last year than I did the year before, grading myself,” he said. “I still have a long ways to go. I can do better, too, so I’m just trying to hone that edge.”